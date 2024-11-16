Hunter Henry or Dawson Knox: Who should I start for Fantasy Football Week 11?

Hunter Henry and Dawson Knox will face two tough opponents this Sunday as they try to lead their teams to an important win.

The New England Patriots (3-7 AFC East) will host the LA Rams (4-5 NFC West) at Gillette Stadium, while the Buffalo Bills (8-2 AFC East) will clash against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs (9-0) in a rematch of their 2023 second-round duel.

Both tight ends are expected to contribute to their respective teams' victories, but picking between one of them must be hard for several fantasy managers.

If you are deciding who to start this week in fantasy football, here's everything you need to know.

Is Hunter Henry a good pick in fantasy football Week 11?

Hunter Henry is coming off a discreet performance against the Chicago Bears, only catching one pass for 14 yards. This meant the end of a three-game streak catching at least five passes (eight against the Jaguars, five against the Jets and seven against the Titans), but the Patriots didn't need his contributions to dominate Caleb Williams and Co. to clinch their third win of the season.

The Rams have allowed 58.33 passing yards and 7.67 fantasy points to tight ends this season, meaning he could have a bounce-back game against the NFC West franchise.

Is Dawson Knox a good pick in fantasy football Week 11?

Dawson Knox only caught one more pass than Hunter Henry in Week 10, but he tallied 40 passing yards, 26 more than Henry. The 28-year-old tight end hasn't been used as Henry in recent games, catching no more than two passes in his most recent five games.

He will face a Chiefs defense that has allowed 77.56 receiving yards and 9.0 fantasy points to tight ends. If the Bills want to shock Kansas City, this could be a good way.

Hunter Henry or Dawson Knox: Who should I start?

According to Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool, Hunter Henry should be named the starter this week. But the difference is only 0.1 projected fantasy points. The Rams aren't at the best level as the Chiefs, which could play a role in the development of this game.

Pick Henry over Knox

Projected fantasy stats

The Patriots veteran is projected to tally 9.2 fantasy points against 9.1 from Knox. His projected receptions are 3.4, while Henry is expected to get 3.1. The projected receiving yards also give Henry the edge (38.3 to 33.8), meaning he can be the right choice on Sunday, but nothing will happen if you go with Knox.

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.