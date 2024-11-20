Hunter Henry or Jonnu Smith or Pat Freiermuth: Who should I start in Week 12 Fantasy Football?

Picking the right tight ends to use in Fantasy Football lineups each week is often based on their recent performances and upcoming matchups. Some managers may be debating between Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, and Pat Freiermuth for their Week 12 starting lineups. Here's which one is the best pick this week.

Is Hunter Henry a good fantasy pick in Week 12?

New England Patriots Hunter Henry

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hunter Henry has been a boom-or-bust Fantasy Football tight end this year for the New England Patriots. He has ranked inside the top 10 weekly tight ends and outside the top 25 five times each.

Trending

This has resulted in Henry being ranked as the overall TE12, despite only scoring one touchdown this season. He is also coming off of a solid TE9 finish last week, so he will look to keep it rolling in Week 12 against the Miami Dolphins.

Is Jonnu Smith a good fantasy pick in Week 12?

Miami Dolphins' Jonnu Smith

Jonnu Smith has recently expanded his workload with the Miami Dolphins. After exceeding two receptions just once in his first four games, he has done so in each of his past six games.

The veteran has also exploded for finishes of TE1 and TE2 in two of those games, so he has demonstrated elite weekly upside. He also set new season-highs with 101 yards and two touchdowns last week, so he is trending in the right direction for his Week 12 matchup against the New England Patriots.

Is Pat Freiermuth a good fantasy pick in Week 12?

Steelers' Pat Freiermuth

Pat Freiermuth has been another inconsistent Fantasy Football tight end this year that has broken out for huge games at times this year. He ranks as the overall TE19 this season but has turned in two weekly finishes among the top eight tight ends.

The Pittsburgh Steelers pass-catcher has struggled a bit in recent weeks as he has failed to eclipse 20 yards in any of his past three games. He will have a strong chance of bouncing back in a favorable Week 12 matchup against a struggling Cleveland Browns defense.

Should I start Hunter Henry or Jonnu Smith or Pat Freiermuth in Week 12 Fantasy Football?

Who Should I Start?

Hunter Henry is the recommended tight end to use in Week 12 Fantasy Football lineups over Jonnu Smith and Pat Freiermuth. He has been trending in the right direction recently and has demonstrated a relatively reliable workload, which contributes to him being the preferred pick.

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool predicts that Henry will score more than an additional fantasy point than Smith and Freiermuth in PPR scoring formats this week. This includes him having the highest yardage projections and being the most likely to score a touchdown of the trio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.