Hunter Henry or Juwan Johnson or Mark Andrews: Who should I start in Week 2 Fantasy Football?

As Hunter Henry, Juwan Johnson, and Mark Andrews might know, tight ends are arguably the least effective position in fantasy football outside of the top tier of players. Tight ends don't earn points for pancake blocks or opening a hole in the offense that leads to a rushing touchdown from a running back. However, they are also tasked with hauling in passes in the only real task that translates to fantasy.

Ad

The key is to find the tight end who is used the least as a blocker and the most as a receiving vertical threat. As such, casting a wide net early in the year makes sense for all teams aside from those who have a de facto bellcow oft-targeted tight end. Which out of Hunter Henry, Juwan Johnson, and Mark Andrews is the likeliest to have the best game in Week 2? Here's a look.

Ad

Trending

Is Hunter Henry a good fantasy pick in Week 2?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hunter Henry at Washington Commanders - New England Patriots Joint Training Camp - Source: Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool, Hunter Henry is a solid option. The tight end hauled in four passes for 66 yards in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders and appears to be fully healthy for Week 2.

Ad

He won't blow the doors off the field against the Miami Dolphins, but he'll be plenty productive. Henry has a mean average of around 500 yards and four touchdowns over the past two seasons, and as the starting tight end on a team still looking for a clear top receiving option, one can do worse than him.

Is Juwan Johnson a good fantasy pick in Week 2?

Juwan Johnson at New Orleans Saints v Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Getty

Juwan Johnson was more electric than usual against the Arizona Cardinals, hauling in eight catches for 76 yards. At his current pace, he would destroy his production in every other season of his career. This week, he faces the San Francisco 49ers, who allowed just one catch for seven yards to tight end Elijah Arroyo.

Ad

Expect Johnson to get on the board, but he is at least somewhat likely to return to earth in Week 2, although a touchdown could even things out.

Is Mark Andrews a good fantasy pick in Week 2?

Andrews at Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Mark Andrews left fans frustrated with one catch for five yards in the Baltimore Ravens' 40-point performance against the Buffalo Bills. With so much talk of the tight end needing to erase his dropped pass a season ago in the playoffs, the disappointment was two-fold.

Ad

That said, expect a bounce-back from Andrews, who had every reason to lobby Lamar Jackson after the game to give him a few more targets in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns.

Should I start Hunter Henry or Juwan Johnson or Mark Andrews in Week 2 fantasy football?

Mark Andrews vs Juwan Johnson vs Hunter Henry - Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool

All three tight ends have a case that can be made to start in Week 2. A return to the mean for Andrews appears possible. However, Juwan Johnson has already delivered in Week 1, but could drop off in Week 2. Hunter Henry also has a solid case.

Henry is expected to earn 7.9 points, Johnson is projected to earn 9.4 points, and Andrews is expected to earn 10.7 points. As such, the Ravens tight end is the winner for Week 2. If you started Mark Andrews in Week 1, give him one more shot. If you put him on the bench, it's time to elevate him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ian Van Roy Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.



He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.



Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.



He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.



In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.