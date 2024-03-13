Hunter Renfrow free agency: Listing 3 best landing spots for the Raiders WR in free agency

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to release Hunter Renfrow ahead of the 2024 NFL season. The one-time Pro Bowler has spent his entire career with the Raiders, so his release is significant.

Renfrow was set to count $13.718 million against the Raiders' 2024 salary cap. With the Clemson Tigers alum's release, the franchise will save $8.21 million on the cap.

In this article, we look at potential landing spots for the experienced pass catcher. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Top three landing spots for Hunter Renfrow

Here's a look at three franchises that would fancy a player of Renfrow's caliber on their roster:

#1 New York Giants

The New York Giants haven't had the best of off-seasons and are fresh off losing Saquon Barkley to rivals, Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants need an elite wide receiver on their roster, and it's unlikely that they will select a pass catcher in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Hence, signing Hunter Renfrow would make sense for Brian Daboll. Renfrow is an experienced wideout with some gas left in the tank. He's just a few years removed from a Pro Bowl season with the Raiders.

#2 Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears must avoid making the same mistake the Carolina Panthers made ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

They need to surround likely first overall pick Caleb Williams with a bevy of talented wide receivers. The Bears have another pick early in the first round, so they could pick Rome Odunze or Malik Nabers.

If the Bears select a young pass catcher in the upcoming Draft, who better to mentor them than Hunter Renfrow? He's viewed around the league as a model teammate, and his Pro Bowl skillset should help build the next great Bears pass catcher.

Expand Tweet

#3 Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have one of the most predictable offensive styles in the AFC conference.

Franchise QB Josh Allen slings the ball and hopes Stefon Diggs catches it. If that doesn't work, Allen would likely go on a Michael Vick-esque run to burn yardage. Rather than attract double teams, Diggs could get lesser coverage, as opposing teams have to close down Renfrow.

Renfrow might be in his late twenties, but the Clemson product can still burn you if given the opportunity or space.