  "I ain't going to lie": Derrick Henry issues heartfelt apology for late-game fumble in 38-30 loss to Lions

"I ain't going to lie": Derrick Henry issues heartfelt apology for late-game fumble in 38-30 loss to Lions

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Sep 23, 2025 14:29 GMT
Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty
Derrick Henry issues heartfelt apology for late-game fumble in 38-30 loss to Lions (image credit: getty)

Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens slumped to their second loss of the season on Monday. John Harbaugh's team lost a highly competitive game to the Dan Campbell-coached Detroit Lions.

A decisive moment occurred in the fourth quarter as Henry fumbled the ball with the Ravens trailing 28-24. The superstar running back got the ball punched out of his hands by Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. Detroit went on to convert the turnover and scored via a field goal to secure the victory.

Henry issued a heartfelt apology to his teammates and the fans after the game.

"I am at a loss for words," Henry said. 'This sucks right now. I ain't going to lie to y'all. It is just crazy. Three fumbles (in three games) straight. I am trying every day to fix the problem that just keeps occurring.
"I am my worst critic, so I am not going to try to beat myself up too much. But it's hard not to when it is consecutive and consistent (instances) of me doing the same thing. "But as long as we stay focused and everybody else will stay focused. We will try to turn this thing around. I know we will."
Henry is a vital part of Baltimore's offense in his second season with the team. He will look to nip these issues in the bud and return stronger for the next stretch of games.

What's next for Derrick Henry and the Ravens?

Next up for Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens is an away matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 1-2 Ravens will look to get back on track at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

The Chiefs have struggled with offensive issues, and they'll have their work cut out to contain Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. Past games between the two teams have been marked by fireworks due to the level of talent on both rosters.

Ravens fans will hope that Henry can recover from his ball security issues in time for the crunch matchup against Patrick Mahomes and Co. Despite Kansas City's offensive struggles this season, it still has one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

