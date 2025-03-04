“I believe in you” - Dak Prescott once shared Tony Romo’s message after getting named as Cowboys’ starting QB

Dallas Cowboys legend Tony Romo served as the team’s starting quarterback for 10 seasons, delivering his best performance in 2014. However, a collarbone injury in 2015 sidelined him for most of the season, prompting Jerry Jones to seek a suitable backup.

Dak Prescott was picked as the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft as a backup for the injured Romo and veteran Kellen Moore. Coincidentally, Moore and Romo suffered injuries before the regular season, forcing Dallas coach Jason Garrett to start Prescott. Since then, he has taken on the role of the Cowboys’ starting quarterback.

During a January 2017 interview with former Cowboys fullback Tyler Clutts, Prescott talked about the supportive words he received from Romo:

“I have vets texting me — Dez Bryant, Jason Witten. You got Tony; he’s texting me like, ‘I believe in you. You’re the type of guy I pull for.’ So it just makes me feel comfortable, just to go out there each and every day and be myself.”

Romo, a four-time Pro Bowler, suffered a compression fracture in his L1 vertebra during a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. He was expected to recover in six to 10 weeks, forcing him to miss the regular season. In his absence, Prescott led the Cowboys to a 13-3 record and a postseason berth.

Watching Prescott’s performance from the sidelines made Romo appreciate the rookie’s talent. During the season, he praised Prescott:

“He’s earned the right to be our quarterback. As hard as that is for me to say, he’s earned that right.”

Romo returned in Week 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles but played only one drive before being replaced. That turned out to be his final NFL appearance. The Cowboys released Romo and named Prescott their starting quarterback for the 2017 season.

Tony Romo announces retirement for Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys

In January 2017, Romo announced his retirement. While Romo was reportedly frustrated by his injuries, he was excited about Prescott’s emergence as his successor.

Prescott later expressed his gratitude:

“From a fan of yours to being your teammate: Thank you for the advice on and off the field and for making plays that I’ll never forget!”

Romo’s retirement was strategically timed, allowing the Cowboys to spread his $19.6 million salary cap hit over two seasons. He later joined CBS Sports as an analyst, replacing Phil Simms.

