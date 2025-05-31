"I wouldn't care" - When Cam Newton revealed his true feelings about Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was celebrated for his unique style and MVP-caliber seasons but also scrutinized for his inconsistency and injuries. This problem led to his untimely exit from football. Hence, fans have remained divided on whether Newton deserves a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In April 2024, Newton appeared on the "Club Shay Shay Podcast" where host Shannon Sharpe asked the QB about his inclusion in the Hall of Fame.

“Honestly though, I wouldn't care and not disrespect the Hall of Fame and the people who are in it, my impact was felt and that's all I wanted," the former Panthers man said. "From a kid from College Park Georgia by way of Atlanta, to have the impact that I had where globally I go anywhere and people say ‘Man… He looks like… man what's the football.’"

Although Cam Newton acknowledged that a Hall of Fame induction is used as a standard yardstick to measure success, he doesn’t believe in it. For the former quarterback, success means public recognition, which he has gained from his athletic play and flair.

Despite not winning a Super Bowl, Newton had a memorable 2015 season with the Panthers as he won the NFL MVP award. He passed for 3837 yards for 35 touchdowns with 10 interceptions and a passer rating of 99.4. However, his peak came in a decade when the quarterback position was dominated by legends like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees and Peyton Manning, making his performance even more memorable.

Despite coming from an underserved area of College Park, Georgia, with limited opportunities, fans could recognize Newton without his helmet. For him, this was the definition of a successful career.

Cam Newton reveals a special condition for his Hall of Fame induction

Although Cam Newton has publicly shown a general apathy in the Hall of Fame induction, in 2024, he showed interest under a special condition.

“If Eli Manning gets a gold jacket before me, I deserve two of them," Newton said.

Newton’s remarks were sarcastic about the reports of Peyton Manning’s Hall of Fame induction in the 2025 class. His words resonated with the divided opinions of many NFL fans on Manning's induction. The former NY Giants QB’s career is highlighted by two Super Bowl wins against Brady’s dynasty era and his two Super Bowl MVP awards.

Statistically, Manning achieved a lot during his 16-season career, but he had many low points as well, including zero Pro Bowl selections and just six playoff seasons. Manning also has 244 career interceptions, the weakest among all QBs. Hence, Newton argued that he was a better player in his day than Manning.

