"I don't have to be an insurance salesman": The time Tom Brady teared up when Patriots picked him after drop to 6th round

Tom Brady’s rise to the top in the NFL is one of the fabled stories of NFL lore. Brady - an unknown quarterback from Michigan - was scouted as the 199th pick in the sixth round of the NFL draft in 2000.

Ad

But none of this would have happened without Belichick’s gut feeling to trust the 6-foot-4 star from San Mateo, California. TB12 might have ended up as an insurance salesman, as he told Steve Sabol in 2002. Upon the completion of Brady’s iconic draft in 2000, the NFL shared a clip of the Sabol interview of Tom Brady on their X (formerly Twitter) account as a throwback to his draft.

“It was just a tough day, you know," Brady said. "I just remember being there with my mom and dad and you know they were just so supportive of me and they take it as emotional as I do and you know, finally when the Patriots called I was so excited, you know, I was like, I don’t have to be an insurance salesman.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Interestingly, Tom Brady Sr. continued working as an insurance salesman for 43 years, so some fans criticised Brady’s choice of words. But in Brady’s defense, the insurance job would have been a fallback not his lifelong dream.

Brady recalled seeing teams pass him each round but his family remained supportive.

“I remember being downstairs for like the fourth round and that came and gone and then the fifth round , you know, was coming and going and all these other guys were getting picked and it was hard. I remember taking a walk with my dad and mom around the block”

Ad

Tom Brady surpasses an embarrassing individual record at age 46

The NFL teams had justifiable reasons not to select Tom Brady, as he had a below-par performance in the combine, recording one of the slowest 40-yard dashes at 5.28 seconds. He also recorded a 24.5-inch vertical jump and a 99-inch broad jump, ranking among the worst in combine history.

Brady made an immediate impact on New England after the draft. He led them to their first Super Bowl in his sophomore year with the Patriots, initiating the dynasty era under coach Bill Belichick. The rest is history.

Years later, Tom Brady also improved his dreadful 40-yard dash record by clocking 5.12 seconds at 46 in February.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himangshu Sinha Himangshu Sinha is an NFL journalist and an MBA graduate with over four years of experience in sports journalism. Before working for Sportskeeda, Himangshu spent time with Essentially Sports and Pro-Football Network.



His favorite team is the Kansas City Chiefs, and while his favorite current player is Patrick Mahomes, he also enjoyed watching Tom Brady. Given the Chiefs' incredible rise under Andy Reid, the KC HC gets the nod as Himangshu's all-time top coach.



When not watching or writing about the NFL, Himangshu loves playing different sports like cricket and badminton. He also maintains multiple social media channels on many topics, including Cricket, Sports, Pro-Wrestling, Reaction Channel, and Geopolitics. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.