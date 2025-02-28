"I'll definitely do whatever I can as a dad": When Patrick Mahomes promised to pick up a special skill for daughter Sterling

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife welcomed their daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, in February 2021. At that time, the couple was engaged and awaiting their marriage. During that phase, Mahomes, known for his hairstyle, was also involved in an ad campaign, #NeverNotWorking, with Head & Shoulders.

Hence, when Mahomes was interviewed by the ‘People’ in July 2019 regarding his ad campaign, he was also enquired if he’d do hair for his daughter, Sterling. Responding to the inquiry, he said:

“I will try my best. I've tried to work with Brittany's hair before and I'm not the best at it, but I'll definitely do whatever I can as a dad — and as a girl dad — to learn how to do at least a couple things so if I'm ever put in a position where I'm the one taking care of her hair, I know a couple of tricks.”

The couple had planned their wedding sooner but took a slight detour because of the pregnancy. They welcomed their first child with delight and shared their happiness on social media. Brittany Matthews posted a picture of Sterling holding Patrick Mahomes’ hands and captioned,

“Sterling Skye Mahomes 👸🏼 2/20/21 6lbs 11oz,”

Meanwhile, Mahomes shared a similar caption and wrote,

“Sterling Skye Mahomes 2/20/21 ❤️.”

Since it was their first child, Mahomes was excited and nervous at the same time, but he received support from Brittany. Thanking his wife, he said,

“Brittany has helped out a ton being a champion mom, and so it's been a lot of fun to be able to come home every single day and see her and how energized she is and how she's changing and growing already,”

Patrick Mahomes appears at Sterling's birthday with new look

Sterling turned four years old last week. During her birthday celebration, Mahomes was spotted with a changed hairdo. Mahomes who has always been known for his taper fade mohawk hairstyle, appeared with trimmed hair.

An unfortunate Super Bowl LIX loss is rumored to be the cause behind this new look, according to DeJuan Bonds. During an interview with ‘told Us Weekly’, Mahomes’ long-term barber revealed that the Chiefs' star wanted to ‘brush it off’ completely. He narrated:

“The whole time that I’ve been cutting his hair, he just lets me do what I do. But when he asked for a change, he was like, ‘Just cut it all off.'”

However, Bonds convinced Mahomes otherwise, but the Mohawk look was gone.

