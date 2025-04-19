"I’ll never blame a guy for getting paid" - When Trey Smith supported Tyreek Hill's trade to Dolphins

Tyreek Hill was one of the key elements in the rising offense of the Kansas City Chiefs under the leadership of coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The duo of Hill and Mahomes was instrumental in their Super Bowl victory in 2019, but Hill was eventually traded to the Miami Dolphins in Mar. 2022 for five draft picks in return: a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, a 2022 fourth-round pick, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick.
During an appearance on J-Mart and Ramon's radio show in June 2022, Kansas City Chiefs second-year guard Trey Smith showed compassion for Hill and said,
“The coaches are gonna do what they think is best for the organization and the team. I can’t blame Tyreek. He’s getting paid. I’ll never blame a guy for getting paid,” Smith said. “He’s gonna do what’s best for him. I’m excited to see what he does in Miami.”
It was revealed that Hill wanted higher pay, even though he was getting $18 million a year, making him the second-highest WR after Michael Thomas. Hill had earlier signed a three-year $54 million contract extension with the Chiefs. His new contract with the Dolphins was worth $120 million for four years.
“I hope he balls!” Smith said. “I love watching Tyreek, man. He’s one of the coolest dudes to watch on the field. I’ve never seen someone move like that. The attitude, demeanor, the swag on the field. It was fun to watch, man, it was fun to be around.”
Smith, an offensive lineman, had seen Hill’s performance up close. Hence, he was confident that the Cheetah could repeat the same performance for the Dolphins.
Kansas City Chiefs do a complete overhaul after Tyreek Hill's departure
Although Hill’s presence was pivotal for the Chiefs’ performance, Smith ensured that they’d recover from the Cheetah’s departure.
“I think we have one of the best front offices in the league. I think they did fantastic job in the draft really reloading, so we’re ready and set up in a good position this year,”
The Chiefs responded with a complete overhaul of their wideout lineup by adding JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney and Justyn Ross. In subsequent seasons, they acquired DeAndre Hopkins, Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown as well.
