Joe Montana retired when he was the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs. While it was something he did out of compulsion, he regretted his decision.

The three-time NFL Super Bowl MVP signed with the Chiefs on April 20, 1993. Before signing with them, he spent a huge chunk of his professional career with the San Francisco 49ers but was traded to Kansas City, which allowed him to continue playing in the NFL.

The eight-time Pro Bowler only played from 1993 to 1994 with the Chiefs, retiring with a year to spare on his contract.

“Well, if I didn’t have a shoulder replacement, I might still be playing at 64,” he once jokingly said.

His injuries were the main reason for his retirement. When he retired at 39, his body had already suffered numerous hits. Even though he was willing to play mentally, his body was unable to support him.

“Even to this day I look back and regret that I left the Chiefs even with one year on my contract. “But it was more of a physical thing for me. The injuries that I’d had — the concussion that I had the year before — was really one of the worst ones that I had.”

Although it is interesting to wonder what could have happened with the Kansas City Chiefs if Joe Montana had played for another year, it is understandable why he decided to part ways with the sport.

Joe Montana turned 67 on Sunday

The iconic quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs turned 67 years old on June 11. Although the times have changed and the definition of “greatest ever” has become subjective, Montana’s name always gets mentioned in the list of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame athlete played in an era where the difficulty level was at its maximum and not a lot of protection was given to the signal callers. Hence, they sustained life-threatening injuries, as he mentioned when he talked about retiring from the league.

Joe Montana was known for his exceptional playing style as a QB and was renowned for his poise, accuracy, and ability to perform under pressure.

The nickname “Joe Cool” was bestowed on him because of his ability to extend plays and make clutch throws in critical moments. His playing style, combined with his intelligence, athleticism, and calm demeanor, made him one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

