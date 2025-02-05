"I love this Kansas City fan base": When Travis Kelce opened up about his love for Chiefs Kingdom

Travis Kelce is one of the best tight ends in the NFL and a future Hall of Famer. He owes a significant part of his success to coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Reid identified Kelce's talent and gave him an opportunity in 2013 to become a part of a 'work-in-progress' Chiefs side, and now Kelce is its longest-serving player.

In a 2021 interview with Men's Journal, Kelce opened up about his love for the Chiefs.

“I love this Kansas City fan base, and I love playing for the coaches and players in this building,” he said. “I put it on myself to up my game so that I can be a leader.”

The interview happened during the offseason break after the Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite the loss, the Chiefs were still a dominant side in the league.

A significant part of the Chiefs' success has been the duo of coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has impressed Kelce.

“He's number one in my book,” Kelce said. “You can't tell me any different. I see it on a daily basis.”

Travis Kelce plans to play for Kansas City Chiefs for 3 more years

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX with the ambition to achieve a three-peat. Kelce, now 35, is in the twilight of his career, but he still aspires to play beyond the Super Bowl.

On Super Bowl Opening Night, a reporter asked Kelce about his plans.

"Where will I be in three years? I don't know. Hopefully, I'm still playing football. I love doing this. I love coming to work every day. I feel like I've still got a lot of good football left in me. We'll see what happens," Kelce said.

Although Kelce has looked into other career options post-retirement, till then, he plans to play for the Chiefs.

