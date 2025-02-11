"I'm not going to accept losing" - When Joe Burrow laid down the law after fateful Super Bowl loss

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a shocking loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl, ending their postseason winning streak. Their last defeat came against Joe Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals during the AFC championship game in 2021; however, the Bengals lost in the Super Bowl to Matthew Stafford's LA Rams.

Despite being a rookie who led his franchise to a Super Bowl appearance, Burrow was visibly upset following the loss. While speaking to the media during the postgame press conference, he showed a lot of frustration.

“I’m not going to accept losing,” Burrow said.

The Bengals had a promising start to their season after selecting Burrow as the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He had a solid campaign as he threw for 2,688 yards and 13 touchdowns with five interceptions. They finished the regular season with a 10-7 record, first in the AFC West and fourth in the AFC. Interestingly, the Rams also finished fourth in the NFC.

The Bengals then beat the LA Raiders, Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs to earn a spot in the Super Bowl. It was their best season since 1988, when they last made it to the big game.

Cincinnati Bengals' O-line failed Joe Burrow

Although the Cincinnati Bengals lost 23-20 in the Super Bowl, Joe Burrow performed better than his season averages as he completed 22 of 33 passes for 263 yards and one TD.

However, he was sacked seven times to bring his total to 19 in the postseason — an NFL record. The Bengals decided to improve their offensive linemen in the offseason by signing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers right guard Alex Cappa, former New England Patriots offensive lineman Ted Karras and former Dallas Cowboys right tackle La'el Collins.

Unfortunately for Cincinnati, in 2023 and 2024, the team finished with 9-8 records, failing to qualify for the postseason.

