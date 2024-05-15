  • NFL
  • "I'm gonna be dancing around": Travis Kelce reveals elaborate offseason plans after flying to Paris for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show

"I'm gonna be dancing around": Travis Kelce reveals elaborate offseason plans after flying to Paris for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified May 15, 2024 15:30 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs
"I'm gonna be dancing around": Travis Kelce reveals elaborate offseason plans after flying to Paris for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show

The Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift love story was a significant subplot in the 2023 NFL season, and it looks like the couple is going strong during the offseason. In a recent podcast episode with brother Jason Kelce, Travis revealed his elaborate off-season plans following a trip to Paris for Swift's Eras Tour.

The three-time Super Bowl champ said:

"I'm gonna be dancing around. Yeah, I'm all over the world this offseason, but it'll be a nice… it's like my yin to my yang. You know, football. It keeps me locked in Kansas City during the season. And you know, I just gotta fly around and have some fun in the offseason."

Travis Kelce has attended five Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows

Travis Kelce has been a stellar presence during the NFL offseason, getting spotted at at least five Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows.

The Paris stop marked Travis' fifth time at one of Taylor's Eras stops after first attending the concert in Kansas City and, later, following the perennial Grammy Award winner to Argentina, Australia and Singapore.

Travis Kelce has made time to see Taylor Swift perform despite a busy 2024 offseason schedule. The superstar tight end has been tapped to host "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" and will make his acting debut on Ryan Murphy's Grotesquerie.

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs face a tough start to their title defense

Kelce is making the most of his offseason because the 2024 NFL season is a few months away. Kelce and his teammates are aiming for a historic three-peat, but they couldn't have asked for a tougher start to the season.

The Chiefs start against AFC rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, in a rematch of the 2024 AFC Championship Game. The game will likely feature two of the league's most recent MVPs, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

After that game, the Chiefs will be up against a Joe Burrow-led Cincinnati Bengals team. It's important to point out that Joe Burrow has lost to the Chiefs just once in his NFL career, having gotten the better of Patrick Mahomes and Co. three times before a loss in the 2022 postseason.

