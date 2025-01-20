"I'm worried": When Tom Brady expressed fear facing Aaron Rodgers in a specific game scenario

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is arguably the best player to ever play the game, but even he feared former Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. Brady looked concerned when he was interviewed by NBC Sports in November 2018 ahead of a showdown with the Pack.

Brady's video was released just a day before the week 9 NFL game between the Patriots and the Packers at Gillette Stadium on November 4, 2018. Speaking of his upcoming match-up against the Packers, Brady pointed out a particular scenario that concerned him the most.

“I'm worried. I'm worried because I just, I've seen him do it too many times. I'm hoping we make a play. But I think that's part of it; you hope you're not in that situation. I mean, he could be on his own 30-yard line with, you know, 15 seconds left, and hit an out cut and then throw some Hail Mary. And he's done that a few times too. So he can score points in a very short period of time...”

Brady’s appreciation for Rodgers’ special skill was also on display when the NFL officials posted another clip of A-Rod’s Hail Mary moments in August 2018. The clip features Rodgers’ 61-yard TD throw in 2015 against the Lions. Amazed by the performance, Brady commented, “Unreal!” for the Packers legend.

Tom Brady amazed by Aaron Rodgers Hail Mary clip

Known as one of the best clutch QBs in the game, Rodgers has made a name for himself because of his Hail Mary throws. He has perfected the art in multiple games using his last-second throws, which includes the Week 13 game against the Lions in 2015 and the NFC Divisional Round game against the Cardinals in 2016.

Hence, Brady was conscious of Rodgers’ record and the ability to change the games in the closing moments.

Aaron Rodgers fails to pull off his magical Hail Mary moment against Tom Brady

The match was billed as the face-off between two future Hall of Famers, and the two veterans provided the fans with some of their on-field brilliance. While Brady completed 22 of his 35 passes for 294 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT, Rodgers finished with 24 of his 43 passes for 259 yards and 2 TDs with 1 INT.

However, Aaron Rodgers couldn’t pull out his magic against Brady’s side as they lost 31-17. Ironically, Rodgers pulled a ‘Hail Mary’ moment against the Browns in a week 14 game of the same season.

