"I owe them": Colts LB E.J. Speed explains free agency decision to stick with Indianapolis 

One of the most familiar lines you hear at an NFL practice comes from the assistant coaches who are constantly reminding their players to know where their help is.

So, it comes as no surprise that Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed – when asked which of his Colts teammates has directly impacted his on-field success – didn’t hesitate with his answer.

“It’s Z, man,” Speed said, referring to sixth-year Colts middle linebacker Zaire Franklin.

“If you had to go into a brawl, you would want the toughest and smartest dude on your squad. That’s Zaire. He knows so much about the game, and he is always around the ball. I’ve learned a ton from Z.”

Speed, who was set to become a free agent back in March for the first time in his career, had a decision to make. The speedy linebacker, who grew up in Fort Worth, Texas was drafted by the Colts in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

E.J. Speed recounts 2023 free agency decision to stick with Colts

In each of his previous four seasons, Speed had been getting progressively better, particularly in 2022 when he played all 17 games and notched a career-high 63 tackles with seven tackles for loss and his first-career sack.

With numbers like that, it was no surprise the Colts wanted to keep him around. He had played well enough to earn a contract extension with Indianapolis…or he could test the exploding free agency market and potentially sign with another NFL team for more money.

Speed surmised the grass isn’t always greener on the other side and opted to remain in Indianapolis after signing a two-year extension in March.

"Indianapolis drafted me," Speed said. "They had faith in me coming out. I wasn't a highly recruited player coming out, they took me in the fifth round, and I just owe them my efforts.

New York Jets v Indianapolis Colts

"I owe them everything within this game just because of how amazingly – the trust that Chris Ballard put into me and the organization. So, I just plan to keep striving and keep doing what I was brought here to do."

That faith in Speed has only grown as Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has seen firsthand what he can do over the past year.

Colts DC Gus Bradley on EJ Speed: "He's such an explosive player"

Enticed by his natural ability, Bradley said he wants to find different ways to get him onto the field.

"There is going to be more asked of him, more techniques, but we just feel like he's such an explosive player and it seems like when he's on the field something good is about to happen somehow," Bradley said.

"So, we've got to find a way to get him more playing time because of his skillset and what he brings. There is going to be more on his plate, so we'll see how he handles it.”

As Speed sees an increase in his responsibilities on the field, there is a chance that he will be the latest Colts linebacker to have an explosive season.

Speed, Franklin and three-time Pro Bowl weakside linebacker Shaquille Leonard form one of the NFL’s best linebacking corps.

Speed, for the past four seasons, has had a front row seat and watched Leonard wreak havoc and be one of the league's takeaway leaders and saw Franklin set the franchise's new record for tackles in one season in 2022.

Close with those guys both on and off the field, Speed said the trio goes out of their way to make each other better.

"Iron sharpens iron," Speed said.

"When we all came in here, we gelled and made a pact that we'd always help each other out. If we see any deficiencies or somewhere that we are lacking, we are really communicative with it. It's flourished for us because we're all on second contracts and doing our thing."

The Colts, who suffered a 31-21 home loss last Sunday to the Jacksonville Jaguars, will look to record their first win of the 2023 NFL season when they travel to Houston to face the Texans (0-1). Kickoff at NRG Stadium is 1:00 pm. EST.