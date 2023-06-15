There are few colorful characters like Julian Edelman in the NFL and he recounted an amazing incident from when he was in college. It was the time when he played for Kent State and got robbed.

The item in question that was taken from his possession was a plasma TV, which was big thing at the time. While he was in class, majoring in business management, someone nicked the television from his room. Appearing on "Games with Names", he said,

“I got robbed. Someone came in and robbed my TV, my flat screen while… I was at class. So, it was definitely an inside job. We used to hold poker tournaments there and so I used to go to these… I had a plasma TV, you know, which was huge back in [the day].”

However, as we have come to know Julian Edelman over the years, he is at his best when the chips are seemingly down. That is quite a literal interpretation in this case as what took place next happened at a poker tournament. As he recollects, they used to organize these little games and he went to one such event.

When he went there, he saw the very same TV there that was taken from him. It did not take much sleuthing on his part because the product had a particular scratch that made it immediately recognizable to him. Despite this, he went ahead with the game, biding his time, but overcome with rage all the while. Julian Edelman said,

“So, one day I go to like this poker tournament. Like we used to go to these like illegal poker tournaments, we're probably gonna get in trouble for this, but go like 40 miles away from Kent in some, like, Podunk Ohio town. And there's a scratch on my TV that I knew and I walk into this… game and I see my f*cking TV with the exact same thing… So, I sat there and I was fuming the whole time I was playing. I was like who f*cking stole my sh*t.”

Fortunately for him, he had a good hand in that game. He won a thousand dollars and once he did, he dropped the hammer and confronted those present there that his stolen TV was right there in front of them. He then took his winnings and the television before leaving. As Julian Edelman tells the story, he says that he was so angry that he spit and was ready to fight.

“And so, I had a queen, eight and this was a cash game; it wasn't a tournament. And I it was like a thousand-dollar hand and that's huge hand for when you're in college. And… I rivered like the nuts, won the hand I grabbed all my money and I said, “That's my f*cking TV.” I picked up the TV and I left… I was like who the f*ck? Where'd you get this TV? Picked up the TV, picked up my money, gave a spit and I was like let's go… It was… pretty badass but I was, like, I was so hot and I was ready to fight. I was, like, ready…”

Julian Edelman's college career as a quarterback

Another interesting thing that Julian Edelman said in the interview, which is often forgotten, is that he was a quarterback in college. Before he became a wide receiver, catching passes from Tom Brady enroute to winning Super Bowls, he was the one tossing the balls. Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots seem to be running the same playbook with rookie Malik Cunningham now.

But in the success of the transition that he led, people forget that Julian Edelman threw and rushed for more than 1,000 yards as a quarterback at Kent State in his final season. One must remember that he was a dual-threat quarterback, and a very successful one at that, in college.

