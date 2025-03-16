"I see things differently now": Aaron Rodgers once admitted a shift in relationship with Brett Favre after a 'tough period'

Aaron Rodgers' 2005 NFL draft selection signaled the Green Bay Packers' intent to move on from veteran quarterback Brett Favre, then 36 years old. In hindsight, then-GM Ted Thompson's decision was a blessing in disguise for his team.

However, it left a sour relationship between the two Packers legends that took years to heal. In a 2018 interview with Michele Tafoya for Artful Living Magazine, Rodgers reflected on his relationship with Favre.

"I see things differently now, being 34," Rodgers said. "He was 36 when I was drafted. So I see some things differently about the way it went down, and now I understand how difficult it is to be an older player in the league and to try to connect with new guys every year. I see that."

When Rodgers took over the Packers' offense, he embraced the role fully, but it came at the cost of Favre's ugly departure.

"It was tough," Rodgers said. "It was very, very tough on me. And I know it was tough on Brett. It’s tough when you want to keep playing and you get traded away from the place you’ve been for 16 years. But I was the guy caught in the middle."

They met at the 2013 NFL Honors and shook hands to initiate their healing process. A few other meetings, including a trip to Mississippi by Rodgers in the offseason in 2018, helped them come closer.

Aaron Rodgers acknowledged Brett Favre's gameplay

Although Rodgers' relationship with Favre changed over the years, one thing remained constant: his appreciation of Favre's greatness.

Rodgers also acknowledged that despite the difference in their playing styles, they had one thing in common: their ability to surprise the fans.

"He was making reads that don’t follow a certain protocol and zinging the ball in tight windows. But I think that was the allure with him—you never knew what was going to happen."

Meanwhile, Rodgers has made a name for himself with his calculated plays. But once in a while, he, too, surprises the fans with some splash plays, scrambles or his iconic "Hail Mary" moments.

