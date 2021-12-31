"I see a young Tom Brady" - Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo has high praise for Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow has certainly emerged as one of the top passers in the NFL. He proved as much when the Cincinnati Bengals took on their division rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, and emerged 41-21 winners last Sunday.

Burrow successfully amassed a monstrous 525 passing yards and four TD passes. The performance came on the heels of a comment made by Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, who said, "We're not ready to buy a gold jacket for Joe Burrow," implying that Burrow might not be a Hall of Fame-level talent.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo chose to go the opposite way in the discussion over Burrow, saying, "I see a young Tom Brady."

Why did Steve Spagnuolo praise Joe Burrow so highly?

After Burrow delivered a masterclass against the Ravens following Martindale's comments, Spagnuolo thought better of it and resorted to flattery instead. That may sound ridiculous, but look at what happened to the Ravens. Thanks to his 525 passing yards, Joe Burrow is now on the top ten list for all-time passing yards achieved in a game, sitting at No. 4.

Another aspect of Steve Spagnuolo comparing Joe Burrow to Tom Brady could be due to the fact that Burrow is currently leading his team to the playoffs, and Spagnoulo knows how dangerous he is as a leader. Joe Burrow possesses the arm strength, smarts, and championship caliber confidence in the same regard that Tom Brady had at that age. Comparisons are definitely warranted.

Joe Burrow is in No. 6 for overall yardage and No. 7 in overall passing TDs among starting quarterbacks. The fact of the matter is that Joe Burrow could be seen as Tom Brady. He is young and is already performing at a level that is in the top ten for all quarterbacks. The Bengals are 9-6 and on their way to securing the AFC North.

The Chiefs and Steve Spagnuolo are attempting not to underestimate their upcoming opponent. That is where teams get into the most trouble. Look at how the Texans beat the Chargers.

The Chiefs are on an eight-game winning streak and will be doing all they can to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC. That road goes through the Bengals. The Bengals also need a big win to secure their divisional title and a playoff berth.

