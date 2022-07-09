"I do think he may have had some Botox" - Famous TikTok plastic surgeon weighs in on whether or not Tom Brady has had plastic surgery

Tom Brady returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a forty-day retirement. Even during his short retirement, the seven-time Super Bowl champion remained in the public eye. In fact, the quarterback has been more active than ever since joining the Bucs. He's popped up in TV ads, played in charity golf events, and posted like mad on social media.

The 44-year-old Brady has drawn attention on Twitter for his chiseled features and cleft chin. Some say he’s undergone extensive plastic surgery and looks like a different guy than he did early in his career. Famous TikTok plastic surgeon Doctor Youn has now weighed in with his opinion.

“Is Tom Brady as addicted to plastic surgery as he is to going to the Super Bowl? There’s speculation on Twitter that he’s had hair transplants, a nose job, and a massive jawline implant.

"Well, I disagree. I don’t think he’s had any of that done. But I do think he may have had some Botox to his jawline. This could create the change in facial shape… But other than that, I think he’s just grown into his face like an old leathery football.” - Doctor Youn

Considering Brady is entering his twenty-third season in the NFL, it’s no wonder he looks a little different than he did in those early seasons. But age isn’t the only factor. He follows a strict diet and workout regimen that has played a big part in his health and longevity.

Brady will try to lead the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl win in three seasons

Perhaps, the doctor is right, and Brady did get a little Botox for a more pronounced jawline. Then again, age has a way of changing one's facial features.

Plastic surgery aside, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers enter the 2022 season as one of two teams heavily favored to win the NFC. The other team is last season’s defending champions, the Los Angeles Rams.

This could be Brady’s final season, especially since he signed on to be a commentator with FOX once his playing career comes to a close.

An eighth Super Bowl ring would, no doubt, see him leave on a high note.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far