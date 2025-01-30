"I thought he was trash": Tyreek Hill once admitted he underestimated Patrick Mahomes

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016 and played for Andy Reid’s side till 2021 before moving to the Miami Dolphins. During his six-season stint with the Chiefs, Hill played 58 games alongside Patrick Mahomes.

During this time, the duo formed one of the most explosive QB-Receiver duos in the NFL. Hill had 343 receptions for 5125 yards and 47 TDs in his four seasons with Mahomes. The duo also led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory this century. Hill however admitted that he didn't think highly of Mahomes when they first met.

In an appearance on the Inside the NFL show in 2020, Hill revealed:

“I thought he was trash. I ain't gonna cap. I ain't even gonna cap, man. When he first got there I was like, 'This is who y'all drafted right here? This is who y'all drafted?’”

“Hey, but look, he proved me into a whole complete - I don't know," Hill added. "That second year, his quarterback mechanics were different. It was like he was spending more time with his QB coach, spending more time with Coach Reid, like learning the offense. Dude was like different.”

Hill was referring to the rookie season Mahomes had under the wing of Alex Smith who was traded to the Washington Redskins after the 2017-18 season. Mahomes played one game in 2017 but became a starter in the next season and passed for 5097 yards resulting in 50 TDs. He completed 66% of his passes and received a passer rating of 113.8, fetching him his first NFL MVP award.

Tyreek Hill calls Patrick Mahomes the greatest of the current generation

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) - Source: Imagn

Five years down the line, Mahomes has raised the bar even further to the point where Hill has publicly proclaimed Patrick Mahomes as the greatest player of this era. Hill took to X on Sunday and wrote:

“Man the goat of our era.”

His comments came after Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated Josh Allen and the Bills 32-29 at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Courtesy of this win, Mahomes will now head to his fifth Super Bowl in the last six years, with his only loss before the Super Bowl stage coming against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022.

With such a resume, Mahomes is already in the discussion for the best QB of the current generation, but if he wins Super Bowl LIX, he may well put his name in discussions about being one of the greatest quarterbacks across eras.

