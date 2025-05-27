  • home icon
  "I don't want them gloating" - Harrison Butker takes swipe at NFL stars celebrating after big wins in wake of Chiefs' fall to Eagles in SBLIX

"I don't want them gloating" - Harrison Butker takes swipe at NFL stars celebrating after big wins in wake of Chiefs’ fall to Eagles in SBLIX

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Modified May 27, 2025 17:23 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
Harrison Butker at Super Bowl LIX (Image source: Imagn)

An NFL superstar's presence on the field matters, and many players go out of their way to celebrate their touchdowns with some signature dance moves. However, it seems like Kansas City Chiefs' placekicker Harrison Butker is not a big fan of gloating.

After winning back-to-back Super Bowls, the Chiefs were the favorites to pull off a three-peat last season. However, they were unable to conquer the Philadelphia Eagles. When the two sides met in Super Bowl LVII, the Chiefs defeated the Eagles in a very close game that ended with a score of 38-35.

Philly got their sweet revenge two years later at Super Bowl LIX as they beat the Patrick Mahomes-led side with a humbling score of 40-22. The Eagles celebrated their win in a loud and proud manner.

In a recent appearance on "The LOOPcast" YouTube channel, Harrison Butker took a swipe at NFL stars and their loud celebrations. He said:

"All of these things that happen in professional sports (celebrations). ... I just don't think are age appropriate. I know I look at my children, I don't want them gloating and dancing when they do something great. I don't want them whining and complaining when they fail. I think there's a grace and a level of humility you can have in the successes or the failures."
Butker added:

"And sometimes you don't win. Sometimes you fail. Sometimes you miss the kick. And I think that's when so many people are watching to see: How do you react? How do you react at the lowest of the low of your life?" [From 59:14 to 59:39]

Check out the video below:

Harrison Butker's comments could upset his Chiefs teammate, Travis Kelce

While Harrison Butker is preaching a lesson in humility and respect, his comments could clash with his teammate, Travis Kelce. Unlike Butker, Kelce has made emotional celebrations a part of his identity.

After the TE scored his 77th career touchdown on Dec. 25, he did a special celebration. He paid tribute to NFL Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez after breaking his TD record. Even though he had to pay a $14,000 fine, it looked like Kelce did not regret anything. In a postgame interview, he said:

"We all know how iconic it was when he dunked the ball over the goalposts all the time. I gave it my best effort. I'm not sure I did it quite like him." [H/T: Marca]

It'll be interesting to see if Harrison Butker's recent comments cause a rift in the Chiefs locker room.

Gurjyot Singh Dadial

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
