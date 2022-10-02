“I will not exchange nothing with Tom” – Chiefs star Chris Jones reveals why he’ll steer clear of Tom Brady during Chiefs vs Buccaneers

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs tonight on Sunday Night Football. It's going to be one of the best matchups all weekend and certainly one of the best quarterback matchups of the entire season.

Chris Jones, Chiefs defensive lineman, has been known to trash talk an opposing quarterback in his time, and normally, Brady would be no different.

He also said that he will NOT be exchanging words with Tom Brady on Sunday. "Give us a clear understanding of what we can and cannot say"Chris Jones talked to @Leabonics today about the fourth quarter penalty from last week.He also said that he will NOT be exchanging words with Tom Brady on Sunday. "Give us a clear understanding of what we can and cannot say"Chris Jones talked to @Leabonics today about the fourth quarter penalty from last week.He also said that he will NOT be exchanging words with Tom Brady on Sunday. https://t.co/2ArQrEuekl

However, after being flagged for saying something to Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan, Jones is going to let his game do the talking to Brady.

Jones said this to Todd Leabo:

"It's a part of the game. I'm learning, I'm adjusting... I will not exchange nothing with Tom. I'm not getting no flags! I don't know what is allowed and what's not allowed, so I'm not saying nothing! It's going to be a clear game."

Despite being known for talking during the game, Jones insists he will not say a word to Brady, perhaps even if he gets a huge sack in a key situation in the game. The potential flag is too great a risk.

Chris Jones isn't sure what he said, but he's focusing on Brady and the Buccaneers now

Mentally, the defensive lineman has moved on from his key mistake in last week's loss. He also added that he believes the NFL needs clearer rules on what is and isn't okay:

"I think it's important that us as players, we know what's allowed and what can be said and what can't be said on the field, because if not, then a lot more of those flags can happen."

He went on to say that he's still not sure what he said that warranted a flag:

"I still don't have no clarity. I'm quite sure the league will take a look at it, they have the audio for that, so they can explain to the fans, but I move forward. I move past it."

He then turned his focus to the upcoming matchup with the Buccaneers, a game he'll be mostly silent for:

"Can't worry about that. We got the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that we got to go to. My job right now is to get everyone to lock in. That's past us, that's a game we can learn from. We didn't win, most importantly... focus on the Buccaneers and Tom Brady."

The Chiefs and Buccaneers will kick off at approximately 8:20 tonight.

