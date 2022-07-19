Iconic Heinz Field ketchup bottles come down as Steelers go through with stadium name change

The Pittsburgh Steelers are among the oldest franchises in the NFL and the name of their stadium has become a part of their culture. So too has the giant ketchup bottle hung outside the stadium over the name for the past twenty-one years.

A new tweet from Barstool Sports declared that it’s a sad day for Steelers fans, and the majority of the replies seemed to agree. Even those that came from fans of other NFL teams. In a deal reportedly worth around $10 million, the company called Acrisure will put their name upon the field that will now be called Acrisure Stadium.

Never heard of them? Neither has anyone else. But all that will no doubt change now that their name will be on a team stadium in the biggest sport in the world.

Other stadiums, such as Soldier Field, which received its name in 1925 as a dedication to U.S. soldiers who died in combat during World War I. Lambeau Field, which was named after Green Bay Packers founder Curly Lambeau, along with a handful of others, did not get their name from a sponsor. However, they hold a much deeper meaning. It’s doubtful those fields will ever receive a name change.

As for the upcoming NFL season, Pittsburgh will likely start Mitch Trubisky over rookie Kenny Pickett. Now that Ben Roethlisberger is retired, the team will look to find a new identity, at least from the quarterback position. But they still have one of the most respected and tenured head coaches in the league with Mike Tomlin.

The Steelers head into the 2022 season with a few new pieces on offense

The Steelers also have one of the most electrifying running backs in the league in Najee Harris. Although they lost long-time wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to the Kansas City Chiefs, they selected hot prospect George Pickens in the second round of the draft.

The Steelers face a tough division, which now holds a Cincinnati Bengals team fresh off a Super Bowl appearance and boasting an improved offensive line. They will also face the always dangerous Lamar Jackson-led Baltimore Ravens. Along with a Cleveland Browns team that will return with a tough defense, great running game, and may or may not have Deshaun Watson.

