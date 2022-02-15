Iconic 'Hollywood' sign to be changed to 'Rams House' to celebrate franchise's Super Bowl win

The city of Los Angeles is home to Super Bowl champions, the LA Rams, who won the city's first NFL championship. Los Angeles has had great success in major league sports, with the LA Lakers winning the NBA title in 2020 and the MLB Dodgers winning in 2020 as well. Despite the Lakers and Dodgers bringing trophies back to the city, LA is rolling out the red carpet for the Super Bowl champions with an honor that no other team has received: their name on the iconic Hollywood sign.

Rams HQ @LARAMSHQ BREAKING: The Famous Hollywood sign will be transformed into "Rams House" during this week.



This is not a joke, this will happen BREAKING: The Famous Hollywood sign will be transformed into "Rams House" during this week. This is not a joke, this will happen https://t.co/HnDElHszt2

That is correct. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has elected to hide the Hollywood sign behind banners that will spell out "Rams House" to celebrate the franchise's Super Bowl victory. In the embed above is a photo of what the finished product will look like. There have been several pictures on Twitter showing the early stages of the project.

Cameron DaSilva @camdasilva



Right now, it says "Rallywood"



theramswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/14/ram… The Hollywood sign is being changed to read "Rams House" after the Rams' Super Bowl win last nightRight now, it says "Rallywood" The Hollywood sign is being changed to read "Rams House" after the Rams' Super Bowl win last nightRight now, it says "Rallywood" 📝 theramswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/14/ram… https://t.co/ttCFuqGlZ0

LA Rams have first Super Bowl win in 54 seasons

The franchise won a Super Bowl prior to the 2021 season, dating back to 1999. The then-St. Louis Rams beat the Tennessee Titans 23-16. But the franchise was stationed in St. Louis back then after playing in Los Angeles as the Los Angeles Rams from 1946 to 1994. In 2016, after 20 seasons in St. Louis, the team traveled back to their old hometown and have appeared in two Super Bowls since then.

It would have been historic to have won a Super Bowl at the original LA stadium, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. But hosting and winning the big game at the brand new SoFi Stadium in only its second year is just as good.

Hollywood is an iconic area of LA and will be party-central to Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Sean McVay. Sure, there are celebrities like Justin Bieber, Tom Cruise, Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston residing in LA, but they will play second-fiddle to the Super Bowl champions, at least for the rest of the month.

