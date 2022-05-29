ICYMI: Chad Johnson shows his bank balance is three times his reported net worth on camera 

Chad Johnson was drafted in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, out of Oregon State. He was a six-time Pro-Bowler and one of the franchise’s most talented and beloved players.

Johnson is one of the originators of the Twitter-present pro-athlete. The former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver is famous for his on-the-field antics and outspoken opinion on social media.

After his time in Cincinnati, Johnson spent some time with the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins before finishing out his career in the Canadian Football league. Johnson sat down with the "Full Send" podcast to discuss, among other things, his net worth.

When Johnson had the show’s host google his net worth, which stated it was $5 million, he quickly proved the web search wrong by showing his bank account balance at $15 million.

"You mentioned the jewelry. For what? The watches. For what? What time is it please? 6:21? How much that cost? Time is f**king free, why am I paying for it? You're telling me a watch is $200,000? Dumb. People love to say 'Oh, it's an investment, blah blah blah. Time is f**king free, I'm not paying for it?"

Chad Johnson had a sense of humor on the field that endeared him to the fans

Johnson went on to talk about his frugality in the clothes he wears and even the car he drives, stating he’s driven the same Smart Car since 2006. Unlike others who have an image to live up to with expensive clothes and flashy jewelry, Johnson would rather make more sensible purchases with his money.

Johnson has always been one of the biggest personalities in football, so it’s no wonder the assumption was that he was a stereotypical football star, blowing his money on overpriced cars and mansions.

Chad Johnson @ochocinco My alarm just went off, good morning from Paris, 6am & it’s cold as shit but Tank is getting ready to fight & that makes me happy… 🥊 My alarm just went off, good morning from Paris, 6am & it’s cold as shit but Tank is getting ready to fight & that makes me happy… 🥊

These days, Johnson has appeared in reality television shows and has dipped his big toe into boxing. He also appeared in an “Ink not Mink” ad campaign for PETA, appearing naked with a well-placed football. The ad was meant to inspire tattoos over wearing animal fur.

And perhaps there was a little of that big spender mentality in the early years of his career, but Johnson remains grounded and his personality is as big as ever. However, with all the money in his account, one would think he could afford a larger bribe than a dollar for a referee.

Edited by Windy Goodloe