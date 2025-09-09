IDP Waiver Wire Week 2 Fantasy Football: Top priority adds and sleeper targets

The waiver wire is one of the most important events during each week of any fantasy football season. It offers managers the best opportunity to instantly improve their roster by adding improved depth in all positions. This includes IDP leagues, where defenders score points in a similar way to offensive players. Here are some of the top defensive targets with Week 2 approaching.

Fantasy Football Week 2 Waiver Wire IDP

Waiver Wire IDP

#5 - Nate Landman, Los Angeles Rams (5% rostered)

Nate Landman spent his first three NFL season with the Atlanta Falcons before joining the Los Angeles Rams during the offseason. He has only once finished better than the overall LB75, but he could be on his way to another one this year. He played in 93% of the snaps for the Rams last week and totaled ten tackles, so he appears to be a key piece of their defense.

#4 - Kenneth Murray Jr., Dallas Cowboys (7% rostered)

Kenneth Murray Jr. was signed by the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2025 season to give them a much needed improvement to their linebackers. He didn;t miss a single snap for their defense last week and appears to be the leader in the center of their unit. This suggest value in fantasy football and he is an excellent target from the Week 2 waiver wire.

#3 - Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals (30% rostered)

Logan Wilson had his campaign cut short last year when he suffered a season-ending injury. He finished as the overall LB16 in the season before with the Cincinnati Bengals, proving his elite upside when he's healthy. This appears to be the case after playing in 83% of the snaps last week, making him a storng waiver wire add as he's currently available in 70% of fantasy leagues.

#2 - Nick Bolton, Kansas City Chiefs (38% rostered)

Nick Bolton has finished among the top 25 fantasy football linebackers in three of the past four seasons. He is also one of the key pieces of the Kansas City Chiefs' defense, which makes it a bit surprising that he's available in 62% of leagues. He is a reliable contributor and active tackler with a safe weekly floor in fantasy lineups.

#1 - Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers (38% rostered)

Derwin James has been a stud in fantasy football, finishing as the DB9 or better in five of the past six seasons. He is one of the most dynamic safeties in the NFL and plays in many different roles for the Los Angeles Chargers. He's shockingly only rostered in 38% of leagues right now, so managers in any of those should add him immediately.

