IDP Waiver Wire Week 3 Fantasy Football: Top priority adds and sleeper targets

The waiver wire is one of the best ways for all fantasy football managers to improve their rosters each week. It allows them to add available players that are either more valuable than their current ones or demonstarte the upside to be so eventually. This applies to all lineuo positions, including the following IDPs that are worth adding as Week 3 approaches.
Fantasy Football Week 3 Waiver Wire IDP
#5 - Nate Landman, Los Angeles Rams (7% rostered)
Nate Landman appears to be on his way to a breakout season for the Los Angeles Rams this year. He has never finished better than the overall LB35, but has ranked among the top 18 weekly linebackers in each of his first two games this year. He has been on the field for almost all of their defensive snaps so far and has recorded 18 total tackles.
#4 - Ernest Jones IV, Seattle Seahawks (47% rostered)
Ernest Jones IV has finished among the top 25 overall linebackers in each of the past two seasons. He has been excellent for the Seattle Seahawks this year, finishing as the weekly LB5 and LB15 in his first two games. It's surprising that he is still available in more than half of all fantasy leagues, making him an excellent Week 3 waiver wire target.
#3 - Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints (11% rostered)
Demario Davis has been consistently reliable in fantasy football since joining the New Orleans Saints. he has finished as the overall LB28 or better in each of his seven seasons with the franchise. He currently ranks as the overall LB8 with 20 total tackles this year and should be rostered in many more lagues than he is right now.
#2 - Devin White, Las Vegas Raiders (7% rostered)
Devin White seems to be on his way to a major bounceback season with the Las Vegas Raiders this year. He currently ranks as the overall LB11 after disappointing finishes of LB151 and LB59 in his two most recent seasons. He had finished as the LB24 or better in four consecutive campaigns with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to this, so the upside is obviously present.
#1 - Daiyan Henley, Los Angeles Chargers (44% rostered)
Daiyan Henley serves as the centerpiece of the Los Angeles Chargers' elite defense. He ranked as the overall LB17 last year but has apparently taken another step forward in 2025. He has filled up the stat sheet with 18 total tackles, two sacks and an interception, making him the top IDP waiver wire target in most leagues this week.
