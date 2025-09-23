IDP Waiver Wire Week 4 Fantasy Football: Top priority adds and sleeper targets

The waiver wire offers one of the best ways for fantasy football managers to improve their rosters. Many will solely focus on offensive skill players most weeks, but those playing in IDP formats should also be looking to improve their defenders when the opportunity arises. Here are some of the best options to do so with Week 4 approaching.

Fantasy Football Week 4 Waiver Wire IDP

Week 4 Waiver Wire

#5 - Quay Walker, Green Bay Packers (26% rostered)

Quay Walker has been a consistently reliable piece of the Green Bay Packers defense during the 2025 fantasy football season so far. He enters Week 4 having played in every one of their defensive snaps so far and has totaled 31 tackles along the way. This has resulted in him being ranked as the overall LB13 this year.

#4 - Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers (40% rostered)

Derwin James has been one of the best fantasy football defensive backs during his career with the Los Angeles Chargers. He has ranked as the overall DB9 or better in five of the past six seasons, but he is shockingly only owned in 40% of IDP leagues currently. He enters Week 4 as the overall DB1 so far, making him an excellent waiver wire target in more than half of all leagues.

#3 - Devin White, Las Vegas Raiders (8% rostered)

Devin White is one of the biggest sleepers in IDP fantasy football. He is currently rostered in less than ten percent of all leagues, but ranks as the overall LB19 through the first three weeks of the season. He also enters Week 4 having played in every snap for the Las Vegas Raiders so far.

#2 - Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints (14% rostered)

Demario Davis appears to making a comeback in fantasy football. The New Orleans Saints veteran has finished outside of the top 20 linebackers in each of the past four seasons, but ranked among the top 12 overall in each of the four years prior. He currently ranks as the LB11 with 31 total tackles.

#1 - Tyrel Dodson, Miami Dolphins (12% rostered)

Tyrel Dodson is quietly having an elite fantasy football season with the Miami Dolphins this year. He has already totaled 33 tackles and currently ranks as the overall LB2 so far. He is still available in most leagues, making him one of the best IDP to target on the waiver wire this week.

