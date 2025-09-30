IDP Waiver Wire Week 5 Fantasy Football: Top priority adds and sleeper targets

The waiver wire offers managers one of the best weekly opportunities to improve their overall roster construction in fantasy football. Those playing in IDP formats have the additional task of addressing their defenders in order to fully optimize their starting lineups. Here are some the top targets in Week 5 that are currently available in more than half of all leagues.

Fantasy Football Week 5 Waiver Wire IDP

Week 5 Waiver Wire

#5 - Nick Cross, Indianapolis Colts (49% rostered)

Nick Cross had a breakout season with the Indianapolis Colts last year when he finished as the overall DB2 in fantasy football. He has carried that momentum into 2025 as he currently ranks as the overall DB5 after four games with 34 total tackles and two sacks.

#4 - Ernest Jones IV, Seattle Seahawks (47% rostered)

Ernest Jones IV has played in nearly every defensive snap for the Seattle Seahawks this year. He is the centerpiece of their strong defense and has filled up the stat sheet with various contributions. He has totaled 33 tackles, two interceptions, and a sack on his way to being currently ranked as the LB12 overall.

#3 - Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers (46% rostered)

Derwin James is still somehow available in more than half of all fantasy leagues, despite his consistently elite production with the Los Angeles Chargers. He has finished as the DB9 or better in five of the past six seasons and currently ranks as the DB2 this year. He should be added off of the waiver wire immediately in any league where he is still available.

#2 - Jack Campbell, Detroit Lions (34% rostered)

Jack Campbell took a step forward last year in his second season with the Detroit Lions. He finished as the overall LB28 after a disappointing LB64 finish in his rookie campaign. He appears to be on his way to a true break out in 2025 as he currently ranks as the LB11 with 33 total tackles so far.

#1 - Devin White, Las Vegas Raiders (9% rostered)

Devin White has been one of the biggest sleepers in IDP fantasy football formats this year. His first season with the Las Vegas Raiders already includes 34 total tackles and a LB16 overall ranking. He has also played in every defensive snap across the first four weeks of the season, making him an excellent addition off of the waiver wire in more than 90% of leagues.

