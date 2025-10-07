IDP Waiver Wire Week 6 Fantasy Football: Top priority adds and sleeper targets

The waiver wire offers one of the best weekly opportunities to improve any fantasy football team. Managers should always be looking to target available players with upside in order to fully optimize their rosters. This includes IDP formats where defenders can be a priority, such as the following five options still available in more than half of all leagues.

Ad

Fantasy Football Week 6 Waiver Wire IDP

Week 6 IDP

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#5 - Kevin Byard III, Chicago Bears (24% rostered)

Ad

Trending

Kevin Byard III has been excellent in his past two games for the Chicago Bears. He has totaled 14 tackles and three interceptions in those two games with weekly finishes of DB5 and DB2. He also currently ranks as the overall DB10, despite playing in only four games as the Bears have already served their bye week.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#4 - Nick Bolton, Kansas City Chiefs (39% rostered)

Nick Bolton has been sserving as the centerpiece of the Kansas City Chiefs' defense, appeaing in every one of their snaps in four of their five games. This has resulted in 46 total tackles and weekly finishes of LB8 or better in two of his past three games. He is one of the most reliable defensive players to target on the Week 6 waiver wire.

Ad

#3 - Quay Walker, Green Bay Packers (27% rostered)

Quay Walker has been consistently reliable in fantasy football this year, totaling at least eight tackles in all four his games. He has also finished as the weekly LB16 or better three times and has played in every defensive snap for the Green Bay Packers. He has among the highest floors of any IDP available on the waiver wire.

#2 - Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers (49% rostered)

Ad

Derwin James is somehow still available in more than half of all leagues, despite being one of the most consistently elite defensive backs in fantasy football. He has finshed as the overall DB9 or better in five os his six season with the Los Angeles Chargers and currently ranks as the DB3 this year.

#1 - Devin White, Las Vegas Raiders (15% rostered)

Devin White is enjoying a major bounce back in his first season with the Las Vegas Raiders. He has finished outside of the top 50 linebackers in each of the past two seasons, but currently ranks as the overall LB15 this year. He is still available in most leagues and should be a waiver wire priority add.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.