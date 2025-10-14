IDP Waiver Wire Week 7 Fantasy Football: Top priority adds and sleeper targets

The waiver wire offers managers one of the best weekly opportunities to improve their rosters. It also provides potential replacements for other players who are injured or serving their bye weeks. It can be used for all positions, including IDP formats, where managers should consider targeting the following five options in Week 7 of the 2025 fantasy football season.

Fantasy Football Week 7 Waiver Wire IDP

Week 7 Waiver Wire

#5 - Mack Wilson Sr., Arizona Cardinals (8% rostered)

Mack Wilson Sr. is quietly having an excellent fantasy football season with the Arizona Cardinals. He ranks as the LB11 this year and is coming off a season-best LB2 finish last week. His first interception of the year contributed to the strong finish and his 12 tackles give him 50 total for the season.

#4 - Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers (47% rostered)

Derwin James remains unrostered in more than half of all fantasy leagues, but he should be immediately added off the waiver wire wherever possible. He ranks as the DB2 this year and has filled up the stat sheet with his dynamic contributions for the Los Angeles Chargers. He has also finished as the DB9 or better in each of the past five seasons, so he has already proven to be elite.

#3 - Nate Landman, Los Angeles Rams (22% rostered)

Nate Landman opened the season with weekly finishes of LB13 and LB18, but followed it up with disappointing LB59 and LB51 finishes. This took him off the radar in fantasy football, but he is back on it after weekly finishes of LB1 andf LB3 in his past two games for the Los Angeles Rams.

#2 - Devin White, Las Vegas Raiders (12% rostered)

Devin White has been one of the biggest IDP sleepers this year, and is still available on ther waiver wire in most fantasy leagues. He ranks as the LB3 in his first season with the Las Vegas Raiders, totaling 48 tackles with a sack and an interception.

#1 - Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints (27% rostered)

Demario Davis is having one of the best seasons of his career in his eighth year with the New Orleans Saints. He ranks as the LB9 entering Week 7 and has already totaled 51 tackles. He has played in almost every snap this season and has only missed one game in his entire career, so he is extremely reliable in addition to being productive.

