IDP Waiver Wire Week 8 Fantasy Football: Top priority adds and sleeper targets

Fantasy football isn't always about picking offensive players. Sometimes, it requires picking the best defensive players as well. If you've been pulled into an IDP (Individual Defensive Player) league and are scrambling to find help, Sportskeeda has you covered.
Here's a look at the top five defensive players you should consider that are highly likely to be on your waiver wire.
Fantasy Football Week 8 Waiver Wire IDP
#5 - K’Lavon Chaisson, New England Patriots
The New England Patriots have a defense that has been consistent all season long, keeping opponents well under 30 points per game. K'Lavon Chaisson has started to benefit, turning in his best game of the season with two sacks. If Chaisson is available, get him.
#4 - Shaun Dolac, Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams don't exactly have a secondary that serves as a No Fly Zone, but with a pass rush as deep as the team has, the linebackers are set up with a clean path to the ball. Dolac has earned multiple tackles in all but two games this season, which opens the door for fumbles, fumble recoveries, and big plays.
#3 - Jake Martin, Washington Commanders
Jake Martin has seen his tackle totals consistently increase over the past month. The pass rusher also logged a season-high three quarterback hits against the red-hot Dallas Cowboys offense (first in yards per game per ESPN analytics), indicating that he could be close to having a huge game. Put simply, pick up Martin for your fantasy football team as soon as possible.
#2 - JD Bertrand, Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons had a rough-looking defense and had suffered from it for quite some time. That hasn't been the case this season, with the unit looking completely different in 2025. JD Bertrand was remarkable against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football, tallying ten tackles. If his tackles continue, his chances to wreak havoc in an even bigger way seem to be just around the corner.
#1 - Kool-Aid McKinstry, New Orleans Saints
Kool-Aid McKinstry was seemingly everywhere on the field against the Chicago Bears in Week 7, tallying a pass breakup, five tackles, and a tackle for loss. McKinstry has shown the ability to pop multiple times this season, and appears to be a no-brainer going forward. If he's available in your fantasy football league, he's worth pursuing as a top priority.
