IN PHOTOS: Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes share special moments with family on Thanksgiving Day

For Patrick Mahomes and his family, Thanksgiving was the perfect day to sit down with loved ones and enjoy a nice holiday. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback shared some lovely pictures of himself, his wife Brittany, his son Bronze, and his daughter Sterling, as they came together on Thursday.

The Kansas City Chiefs are facing some problems in 2023. Their receiving group isn't nearly as good enough to compete for the Super Bowl, and the team currently sits with a 7-3 record. They need massive improvements from their younger pass-catchers if the goal is to win a second straight title.

But on Thanksgiving, it was time to forget about football and spend time with the family.

Why do so many fans displeasure Brittany Mahomes?

While Patrick Mahomes continues to be one of the NFL's most in-form superstars, his wife Brittany Mahomes took a step down from social media in 2022 after constantly being in the news over her posts.

She drew ire from fans following some of her takes on her husband's performances and the criticism he received throughout the season.

The pair have two kids: Sterling, a two-year-old daughter, and a son, Bronze, born right before the 2023 season.

Patrick Mahomes' net worth

Plenty of specialized websites put the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback with a $70 million net worth.

Mahomes is in the middle of his third contract in the league. He first signed a deal within the rookie scale to kickstart his career before a huge 10-year, $450 million extension fresh off taking the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win. He also signed a new deal this offseason to put him in line as the highest-paid player in the league.

Perhaps no other term better describes Patrick Mahomes than a wizard. Just when you think you've seen all that's possible, he pulls another rabbit out of his hat, making a seemingly impossible pass or putting the ball through a tight window.

Between the Buffalo Bills, the Miami Dolphins, the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Kansas City Chiefs, arguably the least strong roster is the last one. The quarterback makes up for it and it is arguably because of him that the team made the Super Bowl for the third time in five years. Could they make it four appearances in six years this season? Time will tell.