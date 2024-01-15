IN PHOTOS: Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend Jilly Anais stuns in flawless vacation snaps

Jilly Anais is the girlfriend of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson who possesses a massive social media following. Anais uses the platform to share her life on both YouTube and Instagram. The singer posted some photos to the latter of her recent vacation.

She spent some time at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills on vacation on a getaway. All of the photos had a beautiful view of the city with clear skies in the background.

Anais spent the vacation with some friends and showed them off to her 2.5 million Instagram followers in the post:

The model/actress enjoyed a lovely meal that included sushi, salad, and some martinis:

Jilly Anais is used to being surrounded by warm weather, living in nearby Los Angeles. However, she has attended some Cleveland Browns games to watch Watson play, which is a long way from California. Her relationship with Watson started when he entered her DMs after meeting her in Los Angeles.

Last year, the couple celebrated their fourth anniversary over the Fourth of July weekend on a boat. She has been by the side of the Browns quarterback after he faced over two dozen accusations of sexual assault and harassment.

Jilly Anais faced a controversy of her own last year

In July 2023, Anais found herself embroiled in controversy due to an Instagram post where she shared questionable details about her college experience.

In a TikTok video, she claimed to have orchestrated a rescheduling of a cheerleading competition at Dawson High School. Anais claimed her role was crucial in both the cheer squad and dance team.

The competition was supposedly moved from 4:00 pm to 4:00 am to fit her multiple commitments, leading to her team's first-place finish. Former teammate Kailey Walton disputed the claims made by Anais:

"No, they didn't move any competitions for her. I was on the Dawson cheer team with her... she was my base actually and that never happened lol. Cheer competitions have never started earlier."