IN PHOTOS: Deshaun Watson's girlfriend Jilly Anais turns heads at Lakers courtside as couple attends NBA game

Deshaun Watson and his girlfriend, Jilly Anais, have been living it up during the NFL off-season. The couple attended the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Cleveland Browns at the Crypto.com Arena. Anais rocked an all-black ensemble paired with golden accessories.

The couple sat courtside in the game, and Anais could be seen cheering from her seat. Watson posed for some pictures, one of which went to Anais' Instagram page.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Deshaun Watson enters 2024 with a point to prove

The 2024 NFL season is a make-or-break year for three-time Pro Bowler Deshaun Watson. Watson has been with the Cleveland Browns since 2022, but he has yet to demonstrate the performance that won him a $230 million contract over five years.

The Browns paid top dollar for Watson after his acrimonious departure from the Houston Texans and will be looking for Pro Bowl-caliber performances in year three.

Watson started his first season in Cleveland on the sidelines, as he was serving an eleven-game suspension. Following his return, Watson couldn't put up top-notch performances, and the Browns missed the playoffs in 2022.

Expand Tweet

The 2023 season wasn't much better, despite Deshaun Watson enjoying an entire training camp to start the year. He got a season-ending injury in Week 10 versus the Baltimore Ravens and subsequently underwent surgery to fix a broken bone in his throwing shoulder.

Watson ended the 2023–24 season with a stat line of 1,115 passing yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions in six games.

In Watson's absence, veteran shot-caller Joe Flacco stepped up for the Browns, leading the franchise to what was once an unlikely playoff berth. However, they were dumped out of the postseason in the first round.

With Flacco gone and Watson fully recovered, he'll aim for a comeback season for the Browns. The Browns have a stacked roster, and anything less than a postseason run would be disappointing.