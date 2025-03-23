  • home icon
  IN PHOTOS: Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi recaps 'unforgettable moments' with daughter Mia from Paris vacation 

IN PHOTOS: Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi recaps 'unforgettable moments' with daughter Mia from Paris vacation 

By Arnold
Modified Mar 23, 2025 11:52 GMT
Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi recaps 'unforgettable moments' with daughter Mia from Paris vacation (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi recently traveled to Paris with her daughter Mia. The mother-daughter duo took in the sights of the beautiful city and even snapped a few pictures near the Eiffel Tower.

Here are some of the photos from Randi's trip with her 13-year-old daughter.

Image via randimahomes Instagram
Image via randimahomes Instagram
Image via randimahomes Instagram
Image via randimahomes Instagram

Image via randimahomes Instagram
Image via randimahomes Instagram
Image via randimahomes Instagram
Image via randimahomes Instagram
Image via randimahomes Instagram
Image via randimahomes Instagram
"It’s our last day in Paris, and what a dream it’s been! So grateful for these unforgettable moments with Mia and all the amazing people we’ve met along the way❤️," Randi captioned her IG post.
Mia is Randi's youngest child. However, the details of her father have been kept private.

Randi has two sons, Patrick and Jackson, with her ex-husband Mahomes Sr., who played baseball.

While Patrick has established himself as one the best quarterbacks in the NFL, having won three Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs, Jackson is a content creator.

Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi lost her father just a few days after Super Bowl 59

Patrick Mahomes&#039; mother Randi Mahomes - Source: Getty
Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi Mahomes - Source: Getty

Just a few days after Super Bowl 59 between the Chiefs and the Eagles, Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi took to Instagram to announce that she lost her father, Randy, aged 78 on Feb. 12.

"Hard to find the words of holding my fathers hand as he goes to Heaven. I know he’s in a better place. I love you daddy. Well done, good and faithful servant! Matthew 25:23," Randi wrote in her IG caption confirming her father's death on Feb. 14.
Randy was placed in hospice care on Jan. 24. On Feb. 6, just three days before the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl game, Randi said that her father was "holding on" to watch his grandson play in the big game.

Unfortunately for the Mahomes family, the Chiefs suffered a 40-22 defeat against the Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Edited by Nadim El Kak
