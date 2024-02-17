IN PHOTOS: Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa jet off to serene offseason vacay in South Africa

Trevor Lawrence's offseason began early last month as the Jacksonville Jaguars didn't make the playoffs. However, the franchise quarterback is making the most of it as he and his wife, Marissa, are in South Africa. Marissa Lawrence has shared their time in the country via her Instagram stories.

She posted a beautiful photo of Table Mountain, which overlooks the city of Cape Town. It is a well-known tourist attraction and a landmark in South Africa.

Table Mountain in South Africa

The wife of the Jaguars star took some more breathtaking views of the country, including a windmill.

A mountain shot taken by Marissa Lawrence in South Africa

Another mountain shot taken by Marissa Lawrence in South Africa

An ocean view of South Africa

A picture of a windmill taken by Marissa in South Africa

Along with the scenic views, Marissa also captured some animal encounters in South Africa:

A picture of a monkey on the beach

Marissa posing with a seal in South Africa

A picture of a monkey taken by Marissa in South Africa

Marissa and Trevor Lawrence, joined by penguins

This is not the first that Marissa and Trevor Lawrence have traveled together outside the United States. Marissa supported Trevor when the Jaguars faced the Buffalo Bills last October at Tottenham Stadium in London. She stood out in a jacket with Trevor's No. 16 jersey.

The couple was in Vegas recently, which hosted the Super Bowl for the 2023 season. Last month, they were seen hanging out in what looked like a tropical paradise, which saw Lawrence golfing. Marissa Lawrence has attended many Jaguars games in the States.

How did Trevor Lawrence meet Marissa?

The couple started a relationship in 2016 in high school. Marissa and Trevor Lawrence went to high school prom together in Cartersville, Georgia, the following year. Their prom came around two months before celebrating one year of dating.

In 2018, the couple also went to their senior prom. In July 2020, Trevor proposed to Marissa at Clemson University's football stadium. The then-Clemson quarterback donned a suit and went down on one knee to ask his high school sweetheart to marry him.

The couple tied the knot almost a year later, in April 2021, in front of their friends and family. They celebrated their second anniversary last April.