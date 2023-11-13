In-season Hard Knocks 2023 schedule: All you need to know about Miami Dolphins starrer

HBO and the NFL Films team revealed in October that the Miami Dolphins will be the team showcased on "Hard Knocks" during the 2023 season on Max.

The decision to go for Miami is hardly surprising given that the Dolphins have been among the most scrutinized teams in the NFL this season due to their dynamic offensive style, head coach Mike McDaniel's distinct character, and flexible players like wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and impressive rookie De'Von Achane among the team's top players.

After the acquisition of four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers in a trade with the Green Bay Packers, the New York Jets received the training camp treat from "Hard Knocks" in August, while the Arizona Cardinals were chosen as the in-season team on the yearly series in 2022.

Max unveiled the teaser today for HBO's original Hard Knocks: In Season, which follows the Dolphins as they attempt to make it back to the NFL postseason for the second consecutive season.

NFL Films executive producer Emily Leitner Cameron stated, "We can't wait to show the world the incredible personalities on the Miami Dolphins squad and the unbelievable preparation they put into each game. This series, which means a great deal to the NFL, HBO, and football fans worldwide, promises to deliver an exciting new chapter after all that hard work, seven days a week.”

When Will Miami Dolphins’ Hard Knocks Episodes Premiere

On November 21, the first episode of the 2023 season of Hard Knocks will air. Fresh episodes will air each week until the end of the season. The program will start at nine o'clock next Tuesday. Another episode will continue the following Tuesday, and each Tuesday after that until the Miami Dolphins play their final game of the 2023 season.

The Hard Knocks this season is anticipated to be more captivating than the previous two in-season series, which included the Arizona Cardinals in 2022 and the Indianapolis Colts in 2021. With a 6-3 record, the Dolphins hold the top spot in the AFC East standings and are ranked as the fourth seed in their conference.

Next week, the Dolphins will resume play after their bye. The first episode of the series will air two days following the team's Week 11 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.