Indianapolis Colts 5-round mock draft: Updated projections after free agency for AFC South franchise

The Indianapolis Colts barely missed out on the playoffs last year, so they are seemingly close to being contenders. They can now use the offseason to address some of the holes on their roster, including in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. They currently have five picks in the first five rounds this year and here's how they could approach them in the following mock draft.

Indianapolis Colts 2025 NFL Mock Draft for 5 rounds

#1 - Round 1, Pick 14: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State Nittany Lions

The Colts haven't had any significant receiving contributions from their tight ends in recent seasons. Targeting Tyler Warren in the first round can potentially solve this issue. He is one of the highest-rated overall prospects in this class and can give Anthony Richardson another weapon to work with as he continues to develop his game.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 45: Wyatt Milum, OG, West Virginia Mountaineers

Blocking has been a staple of the Colts' offense in recent years, but they would be wise to improve their depth along the offensive line. They are particularly weak on the interior, with the exception of Quenton Nelson, so landing a top-rated guard like Wyatt Milum is useful strategy in the earlier rounds.

#3 - Round 3, Pick 80: Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Oregon Ducks

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator predicts that the Colts will select Jeffrey Bassa with their 80th overall pick in the third round. Targeting a linebacker makes sense with EJ Speed a free agent this year and Bassa is one of the most versatile positional prospects in the mid-rounds.

#4 - Round 4, Pick 117: Fadil Diggs, EDGE, Syracuse Orange

While an edge player is not necessarily a position of need in Indianapolis this year, finding quality pass rushers is always valuable. Teams can never really have too much depth in this spot, so grabbing Fadil Diggs as a potential rotational piece for their defense can be useful.

#5 - Round 5, Pick 151: Jack Kiser, LB, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

It wouldn't be a bad idea to double-down on linebackers this year, considering Speed recorded the 12th-most tackles in the entire NFL last season. They have an alarming lack of depth behind Zaire Franklin, so rebuilding this position should be a priority. Jack Kiser has the late-round upside to potentially help them do so at a discounted cost.

