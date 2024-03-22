Indianapolis Colts 7-round mock draft: 3 ways Shane Steichen could build around Anthony Richardson in 2024 NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts appear to have found their future franchise quarterback in the NFL draft last year. While Anthony Richardson missed most of the season with an injury, he looked extremely promising as an electrifying prospect in the games that he did play.

With the most important position theoretically figured out, head coach Shane Steichen can now turn his focus to shaping the rest of the roster in the way that he prefers it. The Colts missed out on the NFL playoffs last year by just one game, so they can potentially take the next step forward in the 2024 NFL draft.

Here are three mock draft examples of how they may approach it.

Indianapolis Colts Mock Draft 1.0

The Indianapolis Colts have a variety of different ways that they could go during the 2024 NFL draft. They don't necessarily have any desperate needs, but could surely benefit from improving in several different areas. This opens up their possible strategies as they could draft for needs or instead target what they believe are the best available prospects, regardless of position.

Sportskeeda's 7-round Mock Draft Simulator predicts that the Colts will double-up on cornerbacks and wide receivers, two of the most important positions in the NFL. They expect them to do so with four of their first six picks, making it a priority for them.

This simulation also has them selecting Will Shipley of the Clemson Tigers to supplement Jonathan Taylor this year.

Indianapolis Colts Mock Draft 2.0

For the second consecutive mock draft, the simulator predicts that the Colts will select multiple cornerbacks. This time it has been increased to three and also includes drafting a safety, so improving their defensive secondary appears to be a major priority.

This simulation also predicts that the Colts' first-round pick will be Terrion Arnold of the Alabama Crimson Tide for the second consecutive time. He is one of the top prospects in the position this year and comes from a program known for producing elite defenders.

Indianapolis Colts Mock Draft 3.0

The simulator once again predicts that the Colts will take three cornerbacks in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft, so it clearly believes that this is their most important position to address. This version also has them taking multiple wide receivers for the second time, potentially giving Anthony Richardson more weapons to work with.

This mock draft is headlined by selecting Brian Thomas Jr. of the LSU Tigers in the first round. The program has produced some of the best young wide receivers in recent years, including Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase.

They have two more top prospects this season projected to be first-round picks, with Malik Nabers also joining Thomas.