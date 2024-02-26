The Indianapolis Colts' projected win-loss line for the 2023 season was set at 6.5. The franchise was expected to finish with a sub-.500 record that was further solidified after rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 4.

However, the Colts shocked the world and finished with a 9-8 record, and could've stolen a playoff berth and the AFC South division title with a win in Week 18 over the Houston Texans. They failed to beat their divisional rivals in their last game of the regular season, but it was a campaign to be proud of for rookie head Shane Steichen and his team.

The Colts know their weaknesses and can address them in the draft and via free agency ahead of the 2024 season. Here's a seven-round mock draft for Indy:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Indianapolis Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 1

Colts' 7-Round Mock Draft

Round 1, Pick 15: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Cornerback is one of the main areas the Colts need to address before the 2024 season, and Alabama star Terrion Arnold would be the perfect pick. The Crimson Tide defensive back started as a safety before converting into a cornerback and thriving in his final season in college. He recorded five interceptions, 13 pass breakups, two touchdowns, and an opponent passer rating of 50.7 in his final year in Tuscaloosa.

Arnold is among the top three cornerback prospects in the draft alongside Iowa's Cooper DeJean and Clemson's Nate Wiggins. The Colts could face competition from the Denver Nuggets and Atlanta Falcons for Arnold, but if he's available at #15, Indy should call his name to bolster their secondary.

Indianapolis Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 2

Round 2, Pick 46: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

The Colts need a deep threat in their wide receiving unit, and Texas' Xavier Worthy would be the ideal player for the job. He enjoyed three stellar seasons with the Texas Longhorns, capped off by an incredible junior year, where he hauled in 75 passes for 1,014 yards, averaging 13.5 yards per reception.

Worthy has elite quickness and can take the top off of any defense with his vertical speed. His touchdown numbers dwindled with each year in college, but he can move the chains at will. He's not among the top wide receiver prospects in the draft, but could develop into a game-changer in coach Steichen's offense.

Round 3, Pick 82: Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson

The Colts' defensive line needs a facelift, and Clemson's Ruke Orhorhoro could provide it. Orhorhoro is originally from Nigeria and moved to Michigan, where he played high school for two years before committing to play at Clemson.

In his final year with the Tigers, he recorded 25 tackles, eight tackles for losses, five sacks, and one pass defended in 12 games. He possesses a rare blend of strength and athleticism and can disrupt an offense's rhythm at the line of scrimmage. He's a high-ceiling prospect that any team would love to have on their roster. The Colts would be amiss to pass on him in the third round.

Indianapolis Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 3

Round 4, Pick 118: Cole Bishop, S, Utah

The Colts could bolster their second further by adding Cole Bishop with their fourth-round pick. He played 11 games for Utah in 2023 and recorded sixty tackles, including 6.5 for a loss, three sacks, two interceptions, four passes defended, two fumble returns, and one forced fumble.

Bishop can play on all three levels of defense but is significantly impactful close to the line of scrimmage when defending against the run game. He's 6-foot-2-inches and 209 pounds, an elite size for a defensive back. He earned a spot on the All-American second team and decided to leave college a year early for the NFL. The young prospect could blossom into a top-tier safety in the NFL, and the Colts should pick him if he's available when they are on the clock on Day 3.

Round 5, Pick 150: Daniel Green, LB, Kansas State

Kansas State University linebacker Daniel Green spent six years at his alma mater before finally declaring for the 2024 NFL draft. He's one of the most underrated linebacker prospects in his draft class due to his age. He's a stud in thwarting the opponent's running game and has shown glimpses of being a playmaker in pass defense.

Green should be available in the fifth round, and the Colts should take him to bolster their linebackers unit.

Round 6, Pick 195: Brendan Rice, WR, USC

Unlike his father, Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, Brendan Rice is not a blue-chip prospect out of college. He could rise to be a second-day pick, provided he performs exceptionally well at the Combine, but he'll likely be available on Day 3.

The 6-foot-3-inches USC Trojans capped off his college career with 45 catches for 791 yards and 12 touchdowns in 12 games. He's a vertical threat and can stretch the field with his quickness, and his size enables him to dominate defenders when covered one-on-one. The Colts need a deep threat on their receiving unit, and Rice could be an exceptional late-round pick.

Round 7, Pick 232: Logan Lee, DT, Iowa

Iowa defensive tackle Logan Lee was a rock on his team's defensive line during his tenure with the team. He record 158 tackles for the Hawkeyes. He's expected to go undrafted but could be a good late-round pick for the Colts, who need depth on their defensive line.

Round 7, Pick 234: Austin Booker, EDGE, Kansas

The Colts could add some depth at pass-rushing with a late pick. Kansas defensive end Austin Booker would be the ideal pick. He finished his college career with 58 tackles, 13 tackles for losses, eight sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass defended.

At 6-foot-4-inches and 240 pounds, Booker is not the prototypical defensive end. However, he makes up for his lack of size with his quickness and athleticism. His draft stock could rise with a solid showing at the Combine, but if he's available in the seventh round, he's worth picking for the Colts.