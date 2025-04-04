Indianapolis Colts 7-round mock draft: Updated projections for Shane Steichen's team

The Indianapolis Colts failed to make the playoffs last season after going 8-9. The Colts had a frustrating year that saw Anthony Richardson benched and his future as the team's franchise quarterback is up in the air.

This offseason, the Colts signed Daniel Jones to compete with Richardson for the starting job. Indianapolis also added Charvarius Ward to the secondary in a relatively quiet offseason.

The Colts have seven picks in the 2025 NFL draft. Indianapolis will make its first choice at 14th overall.

Indianapolis Colts mock draft

Indianapolis Colts 2025 NFL mock draft for all 7 rounds

Round 1, pick 14: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

The Colts need to add more weapons on offense, and with their first pick, they select Tyler Warren, a tight end out of Penn State. Warren will be a Day 1 starter and should be a big part of the Colts offense.

Warren recorded 104 receptions for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

Round 2, pick 45: J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

In Sportskeeda's mock draft simulator, the Colts use their second-round pick on pass rusher J.T. Tuimoloau out of Ohio State.

Teams can never have enough pass rushers as getting after the quarterback is crucial. Tuimoloau recorded 12.5 sacks last season as he helped the Buckeyes win the national championship and would add to the rotation on the Colts defensive line.

Round 3, pick 80: Emery Jones, OT, LSU

Indianapolis then addresses its offensive line in the third round, selecting offensive tackle Emery Jones.

Jones could sit behind Braden Smith as the backup right tackle in 2025 and continue to learn and develop. But, with Smith getting older, adding depth to the tackle positions is key for the Colts.

Round 4, pick 117: Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State

Indianapolis needs to surround whoever starts at quarterback with more weapons. In the fourth round, the Colts select Kyle Williams, a wide receiver out of Washington State.

Williams recorded 70 receptions for 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns last season and can come in and make an impact as a rookie. He would be a rotational player but adds more depth behind Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, AD Mitchell and Alec Pierce.

Round 5, pick 151: Collin Oliver, LB, Oklahoma State

In the back half of the draft, the roster spots aren't guaranteed, but Collin Oliver fills a position of need at linebacker for the Colts. Oliver could also chip in on special teams for Indianapolis.

At Oklahoma State in 2024, Oliver dealt with injuries as he played in two games. In 2023, however, he recorded 73 tackles, six sacks, four forced fumbles and five pass defenses.

Round 6, pick 189: Phil Mafah, RB, Clemson

In such a deep running back class, Indianapolis selects Phil Mafah out of Clemson.

The Colts have Jonathan Taylor and Khalil Herbert as their starter and backup, but that gives Mafah a chance to sit and learn for a year. Mafah also adds depth to the position should either of them get hurt.

Round 7, pick 232: Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa

With their final pick of the draft, the Colts select another tight end, Luke Lachey, out of Iowa.

Lachey would have to compete for a roster spot, but he is a good blocker and can be a pass catcher when needed.

