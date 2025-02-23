Indianapolis Colts draft picks 2025: Full list of AFC South team's selections

The Indianapolis Colts have a pressing need to strengthen their roster after a disappointing season in 2024.

The Colts can now prepare for the 2025 NFL draft after a disappointing 8-9 campaign. Based on their 2024 record, they already know they will select 14th overall in the first round.

Chris Ballard, the general manager, said in January that the Colts made a mistake by failing to add more competition to their 2024 squad and that they would need to improve in that area during the 2025 offseason.

Laiatu Latu, Matt Goncalves, Jaylon Carlies and Tanor Bortolini were among the talented players that Indianapolis acquired in the 2024 draft. When the 2025 NFL draft takes place in April, they will expand on that youthful talent core.

Here, we will take a look at the number of selections the Colts have in the 2025 draft and the positions at which the team will select players.

What rounds are the Indianapolis Colts' draft picks in 2025?

Below is a list of the spots where the Colts will select players in the 2025 NFL draft:

1) Round 1, Pick 14

2) Round 2, Pick 45

3) Round 3, Pick 81

4) Round 4, Pick 116

5) Round 5, Pick 152

6) Round 6, Pick 191

7) Round 7, Pick 234

The Colts have seven picks overall going into the 2025 NFL draft, starting with the 14th overall pick in the first round. They also have one pick in each round.

Indianapolis has entered the NFL draft with a sizable amount of draft capital in recent years. Since Chris Ballard became general manager, the Colts have had at least eight picks in seven of their eight drafts. They had precisely seven picks in the only one they didn't have up to eight.

Whether or not the Colts can acquire more capital to deploy in this year's draft is still left to be seen.

Who did the Indianapolis Colts select in the 2024 draft?

Below is a list of the Indianapolis Colts' full 2024 NFL draft selections:

Round 1 (No. 15 overall) - Defensive end Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Round 2 (No. 52 overall) - Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, Texas

Round 3 (No. 79 overall) - Offensive lineman Matt Goncalves, Pitt

Round 4 (No. 117 overall) - Center Tanor Bortolini, Wisconsin

Round 5 (No. 142 overall) - Wide receiver Anthony Gould, Oregon State

Round 5 (No. 151 overall) - Linebacker Jaylon Carlies, Missouri

Round 5 (No. 164 overall) - Safety Jaylin Simpson, Auburn

Round 6 (No. 201 overall) - Cornerback Micah Abraham, Marshall

Round 7 (No. 234 overall) - Defensive tackle Jonah Laulu, Oklahoma

