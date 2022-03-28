3 NFL free agents Indianapolis Colts should consider signing

After landing quarterback Matt Ryan, the Indianapolis Colts will address other areas via free agency.

Quarterback was the team’s biggest need following the trade that sent starter Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders earlier this offseason. Indy could've gone the free agent route to replace Wentz, but ended up trading a 2022 third-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for Ryan.

Ryan, a four-time Pro Bowler and the NFL’s MVP in 2016, should prove to be an excellent pickup for the Colts. In order for him to succeed, though, he’ll need to be surrounded by offensive weapons.

While the Colts are set at running back with superstar Jonathan Taylor, they need a major upgrade when it comes to receivers. Michael Pittman Jr. racked up 1,082 receiving yards this past season, but other than him, the team doesn't possess many threats on the current roster.

Who are 3 free agents the Indianapolis Colts should target?

#1 - Julio Jones

Former Falcons star Julio Jones

This signing just makes too much sense. It would definitely be beneficial for Ryan to have a familiar target to pass to. Ryan and Julio Jones, of course, played 10 years together in Atlanta, forming a spectacular one-two punch.

Jones has played only a combined 19 games over the last two seasons, but if he can stay healthy, he could emerge as a fantastic No. 2 receiver for Indianapolis. Colts linebacker Darius Leonard has already sent his recruitment pitch to the wide receiver.

Darius Leonard @dsleon45 @juliojones_11 aye man hear me out! Matt have already thrown you a lot of touchdowns in the dome in Atlanta, y’all could finish what y’all started in Atlanta in the dome here in Indy! @juliojones_11 aye man hear me out! Matt have already thrown you a lot of touchdowns in the dome in Atlanta, y’all could finish what y’all started in Atlanta in the dome here in Indy! 👀

#2 - Jared Cook

Two-time Pro Bowl tight end Jared Cook

Jack Doyle retired, which means Indy will need to find a replacement at tight end. Although the team re-signed Mo Alie-Cox earlier this offseason, they could still use another player at the position.

Two-time Pro Bowler Jared Cook would be a nice addition. Last season with the Los Angeles Chargers, he recorded 48 receptions, 564 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Despite being 34 years old, Cook still has a lot left in the tank and would make Ryan’s first season in Indianapolis a lot easier.

#3 - Cole Beasley

Former Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley

Like Jones, Cole Beasley could become a terrific No. 2 receiver, taking pressure off Pittman Jr.

The soon-to-be 33-year-old had 82 receptions and 693 receiving yards in 2021. The season before, he hauled in 82 receptions for a career-high 967 yards.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar