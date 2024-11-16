Indianapolis Colts injury report: Latest on Michael Pittman, Bernhard Raimann, DeForest Buckner and more for Week 11

The Indianapolis Colts will look to get back in the winning column when they travel to play the New York Jets in Week 11. They have lost three consecutive games.

The Colts are 4-6 and one game behind the Denver Broncos for the AFC's last wild card spot. They will be in the postseason equation heading into Week 12 if they can pull off a victory on Sunday, and if the Broncos lose against the Atlanta Falcons.

Colts injury report for Week 11

Only two players had injury designations in the final injury report they released on Friday. Everyone else who was included on the report this week has been cleared.

Offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann was ruled out due to a knee ailment that prevented him from practicing this week.

Linebacker E.J. Speed, who also has a knee issue, is the only player listed as questionable.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman (back/finger) was active in practice all week long after missing last week's game. He has no injury designation heading into Sunday afternoon's game.

Bernhard Raimann injury update

Bernhard Raimann was forced to leave last Sunday's game due to a knee injury. He was a DNP in practice but no updates have been given regarding the severity of his injury.

Colts coach Shane Steichen confirmed on Friday that Raimann will not play in at least the Week 11 game against the Jets. Although the potential duration of Raimann's absence was not specified, Steichen said that he will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.

Matt Goncalves is expected to step in for Raimann.

Michael Pittman injury update

Michael Pittman was inactive in Week 10 after he suffered a finger injury versus the Minnesota Vikings in the previous week.

However, Pittman has likely recovered from his finger injury as he was only listed with a back ailment this week. He was able to practice fully and not tagged with an injury.

DeForest Buckner injury update

Due to a foot injury, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was a DNP on the injury report on Wednesday and Friday. The Colts may be managing Buckner's practice reps, as he practiced fully on Thursday and was not tagged as injured on Friday.

Buckner played 59 defensive snaps in Week 10. If he is at full strength, he should be able to contribute similarly against the Jets this week.

