Indianapolis Colts injury report Week 12: Latest on Michael Pittman, Josh Downs and more

The Indianapolis Colts are facing the inspired Detroit Lions on Sunday, hoping to get a victory that would allow them to have a 6-6 record while beating one of the best teams in the NFL this season. Following a win against the New York Jets, Indianapolis will take on a much harder challenge, but injuries were a source of concern this week.

Michael Pittman and Josh Downs have dealt with health issues this season, especially the former, who suffered a back injury that kept him sidelined in Week 10. Downs has stepped up for Pittman, but he was added to the injury report this week due to a calf injury.

Having these two players on the field on Sunday will be crucial for the Colts' aspirations. However, the injury report presents several players with unspecified status, not confirming whether they will be available for this matchup.

Indianapolis Colts injury report for Week 12

Michael Pittman (back) hasn't missed a practice session since he missed the Week 10 duel against the Buffalo Bills. Although he was included on the injury report before the Lions game, he participated in each session.

Josh Down (calf) didn't practice on Wednesday but returned on Thursday and Friday, participating in both sessions. Both players don't have a status for this game, meaning they'll be ready to play at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday afternoon.

More than that, the Indianapolis Colts have only one player out for this matchup, Bernhard Raimann (knee), who didn't participate in any practice this week. Tyquan Lewis (elbow) is the only player questionable for this game.

DeForest Buckner (NIR - resting player), Zaire Franklin (NIR - resting player), Grover Stewart (NIR - resting player), Kenny Moore II (knee) and Braden Smith (foot, NIR - resting player) all have unspecified game status.

After a 28–27 win against the Jets, the Colts are keen to make a statement against the Lions, but that won't be easy. The Lions have only lost one game this season and beaten AFC South opponents in consecutive wins. First, they defeated the Houston Texans 26–23 and then dominated the Jacksonville Jaguars 52–6 the following week. The Indianapolis Colts will try to end that streak in a game that would return them to the .500 mark.

Anthony Richardson returned to the field in a big fashion against the Jets and he's keen to double down this week.

