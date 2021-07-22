Indianapolis Colts' LB Darius Leonard deserves to be paid more than Fred Warner

Darius Leonard will sleep easier tonight after the massive extension that Fred Warner received on Wednesday. Leonard is also due for an extension and now has something to compare to when it comes to his worth.

Leonard expects the Colts to offer him a better deal than Fred Warner, and it's hard to argue that he's wrong.

Why the Indianapolis Colts must pay Darius Leonard more than Fred Warner

Indianapolis Colts LB Darius Leonard

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to make Darius Leonard the highest-paid inside linebacker in the NFL. That means his new extension will surpass the $19 million per year that Fred Warner just received. Comparing the two linebackers on paper, Darius Leonard outshines Warner, even with the knowledge that he's missed six games.

Fred Warner:

Games played: 48

Combined tackles: 367

Solo tackles: 253

Tackles for loss: 15

Pass breakups: 21

Forced fumbles: 5

Sacks: 4

Fumble recoveries: 3

Interceptions: 3

Touchdowns: 1

Darius Leonard:

Games played: 42

Combined tackles: 416

Solo tackles: 268

Tackles for loss: 26

Pass breakups: 22

Sacks: 15

Forced fumbles:9

Interceptions: 7

Fumble recoveries: 4

Touchdowns: 1

The San Francisco 49ers and Fred Warner agreed to a five-year, $95 million extension on Wednesday. Looking at the numbers, it's easy to see that Darius Leonard is worth more than $19 million per year.

Darius Leonard seeing the Fred Warner contract.... pic.twitter.com/a1VWplLxek — trey wingo (@wingoz) July 21, 2021

The big question is, what are the Indianapolis Colts willing to pay?

What is Darius Leonards Market Value?

Indianapolis Colts LB Darius Leonard

Spotrac has Darius Leonard's market value at four years at $76.1 million, which puts him at $19.04 million per year. That would put him above the 49ers linebacker, but it may not be enough for Leonard.

Darius Leonard is most likely looking for a five-year deal worth $100 million or so. That would put him at $20 million per year and well above Fred Warner and make him the highest-paid inside linebacker.

The last thing the Indianapolis Colts want is Darius Leonard hitting the free agency market next off-season. It's likely that if the two sides cannot agree, Leonard will be franchise tagged before having the opportunity to be a free agent.

Next year's free agency period is a long way away, and the Colts are already rumored to have an idea of what they want to offer. Indianapolis is smart and will pay Leonard his worth and more.

