Indianapolis Colts NFL Draft 2023: Picks, team needs and predictions

The Indianapolis Colts have had a rough couple of seasons. After agonizingly missing out on the playoffs in 2021, 2022 was supposed to go better. Instead, they finished as the fourth-worst team in the league last season. Now, they need to get this 2023 NFL Draft right to have a chance to come back into contention for next season.

Indianapolis Colts' 2023 NFL Draft picks

As it stands now, the Indianapolis Colts have the following picks in this year's draft:

First round, No. 4 overall

Second round, No. 35 overall

Third round, No. 79 overall (from Washington)

Fourth round, No. 106 overall

Fifth round, No. 138 overall

Fifth round, No. 162 overall (from Buffalo)

Seventh round, No. 221 overall

Seventh round, No. 236 overall (from Tampa Bay)

The Colts traded their original third-round pick to the Denver Broncos to draft Nick Cross. Their pick from Washington comes courtesy of the Carson Wentz trade. The Buffalo pick came in exchange for running back Nyheim Hines. Linebacker Grant Stuard brought in an additional seventh-round pick from Tampa Bay as Indianapolis' sixth-round pick went the other way.

Indianapolis Colts' 2023 NFL Draft needs

When it comes to the Indianapolis Colts draft needs, can we just say quarterback over and over again? For a franchise that had stable franchise quarterbacks in Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck, the last three years after the latter's retirement have been football purgatory. They have rotated through Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan in the past three seasons.

Now, they will look to draft instead of going the veteran quarterback route. Gardner Minshew will provide an able backup to whoever is drafted now. The Colts need to fill the following needs:

Quarterback

Cornerback

Offensive Lineman

Wide Receiver

Assuming there are no trades at the moment, here is how the 2023 NFL Draft might look for the Indianapolis Colts:

Round 1, Pick 4: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Anthony Richardson at the NFL Combine

With Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud expected to go as the first two picks of the draft and the Arizona Cardinals not expected to select a quarterback with their third pick, Anthony Richardson is the consensus for this position.

While he may not be NFL-ready yet, he undoubtedly has the ability and the athleticism. Luckily for him, he will get to train with new coach Shane Steichen, who worked wonders with Jalen Hurts last season. Anthony Richardson is also a dual-threat quarterback who can blossom into an impactful player under his tutelage.

Round 2, Pick 35: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

Emmanuel Forbes at the NFL Combine

Next up, the Indianapolis Colts need a cornerback. With Stephon Gilmore having left, they need to shore up this position. Emmanuel Forbes is possibly perfect for this pick. He is the best cornerback in the class, but he is only available in the second round because of his low weight of 166 pounds. He is an interception machine and will be good value.

Round 3, Pick. 79: Warren McClendon, OT, Georgia

Warren McClendon at the NFL Combine

Once they have a new quarterback, the Indianapolis Colts need an offensive tackle to protect him. Warren McClendon has solid upper body strength, has played for the best team in college and should be a perfect fit here.

Round 4, Pick 106: Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss

A quarterback is no good without weapons and Indianapolis needs a wide receiver. Jonathan Mingo is only available at this late stage because he is coming off an injury. But he has the ability to be a fine receiver and also block downfield to allow the quarterback to go on runs.

Round 5, Pick 138: John Ojukwu, OT, Boise State

The swing tackle and nose tackle positions may not be required immediately, but depth could become an issue going past this season. John Ojukwu could be the player they look at and develop for the future.

Round 5, Pick 162: Habakkuk Baldonado, DE, Pittsburgh

On the defensive side, they need someone to be an expert rush protector to stop opposing running attempts. Habakkuk Baldonado has professional football experience in Italy and can be a good pick here.

Round 7, Pick 221: Anfernee Orji, LB, Vanderbilt

The linebacker corps is now set for the Indianapolis Colts, but they might as well add depth here. Anfernee Orji was a three-year starter and team captain at Vanderbilt and should be a steal at a late stage.

Round 7, Pick 236: Anthony Johnson Jr., S, Iowa State

In a weak safety class, Anthony Johnson Jr. might be the sleeper candidate. Iowa State had one of the better college defenses and Johnson himself is versatile to play both safety and cornerback. He would likely be a good addition at this late stage.

