Indianapolis Colts schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The Indianapolis Colts finished the 2024 season with an 8-9 record but missed out on the playoffs under coach Shane Steichen. The Colts have been active in free agency and made picks in the 2025 draft.
With the 2025 regular season out, let's use the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor to predict the franchise's win-loss record at the end of the campaign.
Indianapolis Colts 2025 Schedule
Week 1: September 7 vs Miami Dolphins
Week 2: September 14 vs. Denver Broncos
Week 3: September 21 at Tennessee Titans
Week 4: September 28 at Los Angeles Rams
Week 5: October 5 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Week 6: October 12 vs. Arizona Cardinals
Week 7: October 19 at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 8: October 26 vs. Tennessee Titans
Week 9: November 2 at Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 10: November 9 vs. Atlanta Falcons (in Berlin)
Week 11: BYE
Week 12: November 23 at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 13: November 30 vs. Houston Texans
Week 14: December 7 at Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 15: December 14 at Seattle Seahawks
Week 16: December 22 vs. San Francisco 49ers
Week 17: December 28 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 18: January 3 or 4 at Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts 2025: Game-by-game prediction
Week 1: Colts vs. Dolphins
Prediction: 18-21 (Dolphins W)
Week 2: Colts vs. Broncos
Prediction: 20-23 (Broncos W)
Week 3: Colts vs. Titans
Prediction: 20-17 (Colts W)
Week 4: Colts vs. Rams
Prediction: 15-19 (Rams W)
Week 5: Colts vs. Raiders
Prediction: 20-17 (Colts W)
Week 6: Colts vs. Cardinals
Prediction: 19-31 (Cardinals W)
Week 7: Colts vs. Chargers
Prediction: 15-14 (Colts W)
Week 8: Colts vs. Titans
Prediction: 29-32 (Titans W)
Week 9: Colts vs. Steelers
Prediction: 21-17 (Colts W)
Week 10: Colts vs. Falcons
Prediction: 15-24 (Falcons W)
Week 11: BYE
Week 12: Colts vs. Chiefs
Prediction: 14-15 (Chiefs W)
Week 13: Colts vs. Texans
Prediction: 16-20 (Texans W)
Week 14: Colts vs. Jaguars
Prediction: 22-26 (Jaguars W)
Week 15: Colts vs. Seahawks
Prediction: 23-16 (Colts W)
Week 16: Colts vs. 49ers
Prediction: 14-15 (49ers W)
Week 17: Colts vs. Jaguars
Prediction: 28-22 (Colts W)
Week 18: Colts vs. Texans
Prediction: 17-31 (Texans W)
Indianapolis Colts' predicted 2025 regular-season record
According to the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor, the Colts will end the 2025 regular season with a 6-11 record, placing them third in the AFC South.
Hence, Shane Steichen's side will miss the playoffs in the upcoming campaign as well.
