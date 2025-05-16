Indianapolis Colts schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The Indianapolis Colts finished the 2024 season with an 8-9 record but missed out on the playoffs under coach Shane Steichen. The Colts have been active in free agency and made picks in the 2025 draft.

Ad

With the 2025 regular season out, let's use the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor to predict the franchise's win-loss record at the end of the campaign.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Indianapolis Colts 2025 Schedule

Week 1: September 7 vs Miami Dolphins

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Week 2: September 14 vs. Denver Broncos

Week 3: September 21 at Tennessee Titans

Week 4: September 28 at Los Angeles Rams

Week 5: October 5 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 6: October 12 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 7: October 19 at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 8: October 26 vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 9: November 2 at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 10: November 9 vs. Atlanta Falcons (in Berlin)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: November 23 at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 13: November 30 vs. Houston Texans

Ad

Week 14: December 7 at Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 15: December 14 at Seattle Seahawks

Week 16: December 22 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 17: December 28 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 18: January 3 or 4 at Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts 2025: Game-by-game prediction

Week 1: Colts vs. Dolphins

Prediction: 18-21 (Dolphins W)

Week 2: Colts vs. Broncos

Prediction: 20-23 (Broncos W)

Week 3: Colts vs. Titans

Prediction: 20-17 (Colts W)

Week 4: Colts vs. Rams

Prediction: 15-19 (Rams W)

Week 5: Colts vs. Raiders

Ad

Prediction: 20-17 (Colts W)

Week 6: Colts vs. Cardinals

Prediction: 19-31 (Cardinals W)

Week 7: Colts vs. Chargers

Prediction: 15-14 (Colts W)

Week 8: Colts vs. Titans

Prediction: 29-32 (Titans W)

Week 9: Colts vs. Steelers

Prediction: 21-17 (Colts W)

Week 10: Colts vs. Falcons

Prediction: 15-24 (Falcons W)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: Colts vs. Chiefs

Prediction: 14-15 (Chiefs W)

Week 13: Colts vs. Texans

Prediction: 16-20 (Texans W)

Week 14: Colts vs. Jaguars

Prediction: 22-26 (Jaguars W)

Week 15: Colts vs. Seahawks

Ad

Prediction: 23-16 (Colts W)

Week 16: Colts vs. 49ers

Prediction: 14-15 (49ers W)

Week 17: Colts vs. Jaguars

Prediction: 28-22 (Colts W)

Week 18: Colts vs. Texans

Prediction: 17-31 (Texans W)

According to the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor, the Indianapolis Colts will end the 2025 regular season with a 6-11 record

Indianapolis Colts' predicted 2025 regular-season record

According to the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor, the Colts will end the 2025 regular season with a 6-11 record, placing them third in the AFC South.

Hence, Shane Steichen's side will miss the playoffs in the upcoming campaign as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Colts Fans! Check out the latest Indianapolis Colts Schedule and dive into the Colts Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.